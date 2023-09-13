Realtor.com® Launches Listing Toolkit for Agents to Win and Sell More Listings

The first-of-its-kind solution empowers real estate professionals with tools to impress sellers, drive demand from buyers and get listings sold

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining a healthy pipeline of seller clients and listings is critical for many real estate professionals and their business growth, and especially as high mortgage rates keep many would-be sellers sitting on the sidelines. To help agents and brokers grow their sell-side business, Realtor.com® has launched a first-of-its-kind Listing Toolkit. The Listing Toolkit is packed with features to help agents stand out to seller prospects and turn them into clients, promote listings to find buyers, and close more deals.

The new subscription-based Listing Toolkit gives agents access to the following tools:

Featured branding to connect with more sellers : Get in front of motivated sellers who are actively seeking agents by amplifying your agent profile and getting higher placement in search results on Realtor.com ® 's pay-at-close seller leads platform.

Enhanced listing presentations : Master your listing presentations with local market data and buyer intel from Realtor.com ® plugged directly into pre-listing tools from Cloud CMA by Lone Wolf .

Promoted listings in Realtor.com ® search results : Showcase your listings to buyers on the first page of Realtor.com ® 's search results for relevant market searches.

Find the right buyer for your listing: Lift close rates by uncovering local buyers searching Realtor.com® with matching budgets and home preferences, and communicate directly with their buyer's agent about your listing.

"To succeed in the current market, brokers and agents need a strong partner like Realtor.com®, who can help them attract and communicate with the millions of soon-to-be sellers who visit our site each month. Compared to the competition, a higher portion of our audience is ready to find an agent to help them buy and sell," said Blake Elmquist, Realtor.com® Vice President, Seller Category. "Leveraging the insights and tools in our new Listing Toolkit can help agents get in front of and wow seller prospects, beat out the competition for listings and seamlessly close deals and sell homes faster. The comprehensive toolkit is just one of the many ways Realtor.com® is aggressively innovating to drive results for listing agents and helping to grow their business."

Despite shifting market conditions, a recent Realtor.com® and HarrisX consumer survey found sellers still have sky-high expectations around their home sale, with one-third or more of respondents expecting to get their asking price or more, or to have an offer on their home within a week. The Listing Toolkit gives listing agents a robust set of tools to help them unlock the full potential of their sell-side business by helping them connect with more home sellers, manage client expectations with pre-market and on-market intelligence, create customizable client reports, and get in front of buyers quickly for a fast home sale.

Listing Toolkit customers also receive the enhanced listing intelligence features from the no-cost version Realtor.com® launched earlier this year, available through the Listing Manager of their Realtor.com® Pro Dashboard . Those features include insights into the behaviors of potential homebuyers and their engagement with online listings, so agents can understand:

Where potential buyers for their clients' listings are coming from

How their online listing content attracts and engages potential buyers compared to other listings on Realtor.com ®

How to refine their marketing strategy to better target likely buyers for their clients' homes

Listing Toolkit is currently available for purchase across the country. Agents can sign up at realtor.com/listingtoolkit.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com ® .

