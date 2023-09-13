Invoca Celebrates 2023 Impact Award Winners Showcasing Excellence in Conversation Intelligence AI

Awards honor remarkable brands and partner teams that showcase the power of Invoca's conversation intelligence AI in driving successful results and unparalleled customer experiences.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Invoca , the recognized leader in conversation intelligence AI , honors select brands and partner teams for their use of conversation intelligence AI. This year, the 2023 Invoca Impact Awards recognize brands and partner teams creating significant impact in key business metrics, such as revenue growth, increased conversion rates, marketing efficiency and more. Winners this year include Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Google Cloud, DIRECTV and more.

"At Invoca, our customers and partners are trailblazers, achieving outstanding results with conversation intelligence AI," said Jennifer Lovette, SVP of Customer Success at Invoca. "We are incredibly proud to work with these teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive impact within their organizations. Congratulations to all of the 2023 Invoca Impact Award finalists and winners!"

This year's Invoca Impact Awards winners who showcased excellence in conversation intelligence AI include:

Rookie of the Year

Winner: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Finalists: COPART, Home Franchise Concepts, Rentokil Terminix

The Rookie of the Year is a customer who's been using Invoca for less than a year and has immediately showcased the value of conversation intelligence. They demonstrate outstanding dedication to getting up and running quickly, have embraced conversation intelligence with vigor and passion, and have seen a swift and meaningful impact within months of going live.

Visionary of the Year

Winner: DIRECTV

Finalists: The Aspen Group, Banner Health, MoneySolver

The Visionary of the Year makes the most of their investment through a strong vision and execution. DIRECTV uses Invoca's AI in new and innovative ways to meet business objectives and transform their business.

DIRECTV is consistently a trailblazer in their efforts, not only creating operational efficiency between marketing and call center teams but also by informing its agents of each caller's digital journey with Invoca PreSense.

"With PreSense, we were able to improve our contact center close rates by 110% and driving sales by helping to pass relevant campaign or page level data to our agents to help tailor conversations, immediately driving impact," said Nesby Ingram, Lead Marketing Technology Manager, DIRECTV.

Biggest Business Impact

Winner: Renewal by Andersen

Finalists: City of Hope, Physicians Mutual Insurance, Rentokil Terminix

The Biggest Business Impact award is earned by a customer who uses Invoca insights to drive the biggest impact in key business metrics, such as revenue growth, increased marketing spend efficiency, ROI on their Invoca investment, and increased conversion rates, among other metrics.

Using automated QA and voice-spotting Signals to score 100% of their calls, Renewal by Andersen experienced a 50% increase in script adherence and a 129% increase in agents correctly assessing caller needs. Ultimately, this led to a 47% increase in appointments set, while the marketing optimization drove a decrease cost per acquisition and increased return on spend.

"Invoca has given us a complete picture of agent performance — we were missing so much data before," Tyner Williams, Marketing Manager, Renewal by Andersen. "This has made it much easier for us to guide our agents to corrective actions, which has led to a 47% increase in appointments set."

Contact Center Innovator of the Year

Winner: CHRISTUS Health Plan

Finalists: Renewal by Andersen, SCI Shared Resources, Terminix Services, Inc.

Contact Center Innovator of the Year is the award earned by a customer whose contact center is using Invoca's conversation intelligence AI to coach agents to reach better outcomes and make pivotal changes in their sales and care strategy.

CHRISTUS Health Plan achieved 50% time savings on their QA call process with Invoca. Managers now have a clear picture of improvement areas for each agent, making coaching sessions easier, and improving the quality of feedback, while giving managers more bandwidth to help agents gain the skills they need to better serve patients.

Most Improved Caller Experience

Winner: SERVPRO

Finalists: Christian Brothers Automotive, Insperity, Renewal by Andersen

The Most Improved Caller Experience award goes to SERVPRO, who uses Invoca to find opportunities for improvement across their channels, resulting in a better caller experience that helps optimize conversion rates and minimize lost sales and unanswered calls.

By marrying location data input by the customer on the website with online behavior, SERVPRO is able to connect the customer to their closest location, decreasing rerouted calls by 9% and increasing qualified leads by 16%.

Pay Per Call Marketer of the Year

Winner: Direct2Market

Finalists: MediaBids.com, Prospecta Marketing

Pay Per Call Marketer of the Year demonstrates excellence in partnership and business development, consistently providing growth opportunities and value to their brand partners.

Direct2Market leveraged advanced features like webhooks and real-time routing to ensure they can deliver a seamless experience for their publishers and buyers.

Conversation Intelligence Hero of the Year

Winner: Jigna Desai from The Aspen Group

Finalists: Amanda Sloan from Acadia Healthcare, Ivan Stamenov from City of Hope, Sherita Vance from CHRISTUS Health Plans, Nesby Ingram from DIRECTV

Conversation Intelligence Hero of the Year is an individual who speaks about the innovative ways their organizations are using Invoca, and they are widely considered subject matter experts in marketing and conversation intelligence.

Jigna Desai from The Aspen Group has attended and spoken at many user groups sharing her key insights and innovative tips with other Invoca customers to help them maximize their results. With Invoca, Aspen Dental has been able to get granular phone call attribution , helping to reduce its cost per acquisition and increase marketing spend efficiency.

Community Hero of the Year

Winner: Tim Mogler from Mutual of Omaha

Finalists: Jigna Desai from The Aspen Group, Laura Chase from Providence Health, Christina Pfaff from Spectrum Retirement Communities

The Community Hero of the Year award is given to an individual who engages in the Invoca Community and helps others by sharing insights, helpful tips and how-to's.

Tim Mogler, from Mutual of Omaha, contributes to the Invoca community and motivates innovative strategies amongst other customers. From sharing dashboard tips to insightful knowledge in call treatments; Tim's contributions have made a significant impact to Invoca's customer community.

Breakthrough Partner of the Year

Winner: Google Cloud

Finalists: Five9, Goodway Group, Sophus3

Breakthrough Partner of the Year is given to a partner or agency who has introduced a new and exciting integration or a new joint use case.

Google Cloud and Invoca took a big step this year together, with Invoca now available on Google Cloud Marketplace , which helps ensure media budgets are allocated towards campaigns that maximize conversions and increase revenue over the phone. Joint customers can now consolidate billing of any investments they're making within Google Cloud Marketplace solutions, all while experiencing a simpler procurement process when including Invoca and streamlining access to their integrations.

Partner Collaboration

Winner: Merkle

Finalists: Butler/Till, Google, Initiative

The Partner Collaboration award is given to the technology or agency partner who consistently demonstrates a strong commitment of support, collaborating on events, webinars, lunch and learns and other promotional activities to drive visibility, awareness and ultimately, business.

Merkle and Invoca worked together this year on new technical integrations and collaborated with City of Hope to connect the patient journey and optimize marketing spend. With Invoca and Merkle, City of Hope decreased their cost per acquisition by 66% , proving the power of collaboration between Invoca and Merkle to drive key business results.

Partner Innovation

Winner: Fullpath

Finalists: AI-Media, Salesforce

The Partner Innovation award is given to the technology or agency partner who consistently delivers the most creative use cases and integrations to bring cutting-edge solutions to market.

Invoca and Fullpath unveiled a new integration to provide visibility on every shopper throughout the automotive sales and service journey. With this new integration, automotive brands can pinpoint and correct gaps in the customer journey, optimize digital marketing spend and audience targeting to increase engagement, and deliver more personalized digital and caller experiences to improve conversion rates and revenue.

