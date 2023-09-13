Boeing, Red 6 Complete First Augmented Reality Test Flight

Augmented reality training system integration to first flight completed in less than 12 months

System successfully flown and tested on a TA-4J tactical aircraft

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Red 6 have successfully integrated and flown augmented reality (AR) in a TA-4J tactical aircraft as a precursor to integrating and testing the system in a T-7 advanced trainer.

Red 6 (PRNewsfoto/Red 6) (PRNewswire)

Boeing and Red 6 announced an agreement last September to integrate Red 6's Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE) into fighter aircraft.

"Boeing is the first company to team with Red 6 on this type of advanced training technology," said Donn Yates, executive director, Boeing Air Force Fighters and Trainers Business Development. "The successful series of ground tests and four flight sorties illustrate our collaborative ability to rapidly integrate, deliver and test new technology with the potential to change fighter pilot training for an entire generation. Combining Boeing's platforms, capabilities and knowledge with new and emerging companies like Red 6 creates better products and services for the warfighter."

Using Red 6's patented technology, pilots will be able to see and interact with virtual aircraft, targets and threats on the ground and in the air, while also experiencing the cognitive loads of physically flying the airplane.

"We are very proud of our team's efforts to go from integration into the TA-4J to successfully flying the technology in less than a year," said Thomas "Guns" Bergeson, president, Red 6. "We remain focused on delivering a fully synthetic, outdoor training environment that will transform training for future fighter pilots. The combination of T-7 and ATARS will usher in a new paradigm in training, directly impacting readiness and lethality."

Boeing's Air Dominance organization continues to partner with startups across industry, seeking new and leading-edge systems such as ATARS. Testbed capabilities developed by Boeing and non-traditional industry partners reduces risk for future programs.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality, and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers

About Red 6

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE). Red 6 systems are the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that operate in dynamic outdoor environments. Together, they bring virtual and constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Six Aerospace, Inc