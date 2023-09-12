SAS transforms health data analytics to improve patient care

New AI and analytics solution SAS Health arms health providers, insurers and public health agencies with flexibility and speed to drive health innovation that enhances patient experiences and health outcomes

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS EXPLORE -- In the health care industry, the time-consuming task of integrating data from multiple systems and formats slows down efforts to build and deploy repeatable health analytic solutions that benefit individuals and communities. SAS, the global leader in AI and analytics, announced today the availability of SAS® Health – a novel, end-to-end enterprise solution for analytics and data automation that simplifies health data management, improves data governance and accelerates patient insights.

These analytic insights – from proactively identifying gaps in clinical staffing to visualizing the landscape of screening centers relative to patient populations – allow health systems to measure the quality of each patient interaction and positively impact care for patients with complex chronic conditions.

Powerful analytics + common health data model

Health providers and payers need data that is centralized, secure and optimized for analytics. To address this challenge, SAS Health is powered by a common health data model with predefined mappings to widely used industry standards. With just a handful of connection details securely entered, customers can be up and running, working on solving the most critical aspects of improving patient care.

Applying the power of analytics and AI platform SAS® Viya®, SAS Health unlocks actionable insights more quickly, while facilitating compliance with industry standards and regulations.

"Having one consistent, common data model built on a powerful advanced analytics platform is pivotal for hospital systems and the future of health care delivery," said Gail Stephens, Vice President of Health Care and Life Sciences at SAS. "SAS Health offers an extraordinary opportunity to advance patient care and treatment through improved efficiencies in data and analytics frameworks, which ultimately will allow health care payers and providers to deliver better outcomes, more quickly."

Health care data is on FHIR

SAS Health's common health data model on SingleStore will be a central location to connect diverse health data with clinical, financial and operational information in an efficient and flexible way – reducing costs and simplifying data access. The cloud-native solution will allow easy and quick ingestion of data from multiple industry standards, starting with Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), in a no-code/low-code format.

Global adoption of the FHIR industry data standard – which defines how health care information can be exchanged between different computer systems – is growing. Major electronic health record (EHR) companies are moving quickly to support FHIR, and in the US, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has mandated its use.

The SAS Health solution is one outcome of SAS' recent announcement to commit $1 billion to AI-powered industry solutions over the next three years. As outlined in the May 2023 announcement, the investment in AI builds on SAS' decades-long focus on providing tailored solutions to industry challenges in banking, government, insurance, health care, retail, manufacturing, energy, telecom/media and more.

