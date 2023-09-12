Prudential Financial empowering and rewarding young people for turning ideas into impact

The Prudential Emerging Visionaries program honors young changemakers for solving social and financial challenges in their communities.

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications open today for Prudential Emerging Visionaries, a national program that recognizes young leaders developing innovative solutions to societal or financial challenges in their communities.

"It's an honor to support young leaders who are making their communities stronger and more inclusive," said Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey. "This program is another way we're working to fulfill Prudential's purpose of making lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world. I look forward to recognizing the creativity, initiative and perseverance of the next cohort of Emerging Visionaries."

In addition to recognizing young changemakers addressing pressing societal issues, the program also equips them with skills and resources to take their projects to the next level.

Next April, 20 students will be honored for their proposed solutions to societal issues. Each winner will be awarded $5,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Prudential's headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. During a four-day summit, winners will receive guidance from Prudential leaders and mentors, while networking with fellow changemakers to help focus, refine or expand their vision and project goals.

Five additional students will be chosen specifically for their solutions to financial challenges. They will pitch their ideas to Prudential leaders, with the chance to receive an additional $10,000 in funding.

Past Emerging Visionaries have been recognized for pioneering creative solutions, which include:

An initiative to promote financial education



An app to improve teen mental health



A book club that amplifies African American stories and literature



A film competition that spotlights young storytellers from underserved communities

Prudential sponsors Emerging Visionaries in collaboration with Ashoka, a leading organization in the social impact sector. The Financial Health Network provides financial health advisory support.

Prudential Emerging Visionaries is an evolution of Prudential's long-standing Spirit of Community Awards. From 1995 through 2020, Spirit of Community served as the country's largest youth recognition program, awarding more than 150,000 teens around the world for their volunteer service.

Applications are open now through Nov. 2. Young people ages 14-18 in the United States are encouraged to apply. The program also operates in Brazil, China, India and Japan.

To learn more about Prudential Emerging Visionaries and how to apply, visit prudential.com/emergingvisionaries.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About Ashoka

Ashoka is the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs — individuals with new ideas to systemically address the world's biggest challenges and the entrepreneurial skill to transform those ideas into national, regional and global social impact. Over 40 years, Ashoka has supported nearly 4,000 social entrepreneurs in 90 countries with solutions addressing society's most pressing issues. Ashoka's vision is a world in which Everyone Is a Changemaker — a society that responds quickly and effectively to challenges, and where everyone has the freedom, confidence and societal support to address any social problem. For more information, visit ashoka.org.

