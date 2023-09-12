Ontario International Airport earns prestigious designation as a 'Great Place to Work'

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official: Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) is a Great Place to Work – certified as such by the Oakland-based organization of the same name that is globally recognized for its evaluation of work environments.

The Great Place to Work designation comes as the popular gateway has blossomed into one of the aviation industry's great success stories since its return to local ownership In November 2016. ONT has seen annual traffic volumes increase by nearly 50% during that period – from just over 4 million a year to a projected 6 million-plus in 2023 – despite a global pandemic that ground air travel to a halt around the world.

"None of what we've been able to accomplish would be remotely possible without the trust, passion and dedication of the best airport team anywhere. Our employees are our most valuable asset, and creating a culture that empowers them to bring innovation ideas forward, to perform at the highest level and to enjoy coming to work," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

A survey of ONT employees in July showed overwhelming support for the airport's workplace culture, with 90% of participants describing it as a great place to work. Similar surveys have shown that 57% of workers nationwide feel the same way about their place of employment.

"It's probably overstated, but here we see our team members as family. Ensuring that 6 million passengers have the best possible customer experience is a major responsibility, and that starts with our employees and a workplace environment that is welcoming, inclusive and encourages creativity, participation and innovation," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA CEO. "It's no coincidence that some of our most popular airport programs – ONT+, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower and the annual 5K at the Runway – were largely employee driven. Their success is our success, and something the entire community benefits from."

