MS Transverse Announces New Hire, Chris Cebula as SVP Reinsurance

MS Transverse Insurance Group ("MS Transverse"), the leading fronting carrier and subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, welcomes Chris Cebula as Senior Vice President, Reinsurance.

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MS Transverse is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Cebula as Senior Vice President of Reinsurance. With an extensive and accomplished career in the reinsurance industry, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team at a pivotal moment in the market.

In his new role, Chris Cebula will help steer MS Transverse's reinsurance division, contributing his strategic insight and experience to drive reinsurance strategy at such a critical time in the market. As Senior Vice President of Reinsurance, he will assist with the company's reinsurance placement and strategic partnerships as well as formulate new capacity options for MS Transverse partners to help solidify the Company's position as a leader amongst fronting carriers.

"Chris Cebula is a seasoned professional in the reinsurance sector, and we are delighted to welcome him to our team," said Erik Matson, Chairman and CEO of MS Transverse. "His background in large reinsurance placement, ILS, and reinsurance strategy will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence and provide top-tier service to our global MGA and reinsurance partners."

Chris Cebula comes to MS Transverse with a remarkable track record of success, having held senior roles at Elementum Advisors where he was a Partner and Portfolio Manager as well as Palomar Specialty where he helped lead reinsurance placement and strategy.

"I am excited to join MS Transverse, a company known for its dedication to creative and high quality reinsurance partnerships," said Chris Cebula. "The reinsurance market is evolving rapidly, and I look forward to working with the talented team at MS Transverse to navigate these changes and drive the business forward."

Chris Cebula's appointment as Senior Vice President of Reinsurance comes at an exciting time for MS Transverse, as the company continues to expand its footprint and develop new partnerships to better serve its clients.

About MS Transverse Insurance Group (MS Transverse)

MS Transverse is a subsidiary of MSIG North America and part of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, one of the 10 largest P&C insurance companies in the world. MS Transverse is dedicated to the global program market and partners with MGAs, program administrators, and general agents to offer a full suite of insurance services. MS Transverse is a global facilitator connecting and enabling partners through access to risk capacity and alternative capital on admitted and surplus lines paper. For more information, please visit www.mstransverse.com.

