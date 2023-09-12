Johnson Controls Launches New OpenBlue Service: Ensuring Security Device Performance

Johnson Controls combines award-winning digital platform, OpenBlue, with decades of trusted monitoring center experience, helping to ensure customers' security systems and devices are operational, compliant, and cybersecure.

Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2023 attendees will get a first look at the new solution's connected features in action at booth #3433.

MILWAUKEE, ­Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced its new OpenBlue Service: Ensuring Security Device Performance offering, designed to help customers enhance building safety, manage risk, and maximize the value of investments made in security technology. The offering combines Johnson Controls OpenBlue suite of connected solutions, and the ability to monitor and manage security devices across vendors, with remote support services and meaningful insights from skilled engineers, as well as simplified, integrated zero-trust cybersecurity protection. OpenBlue Service: Ensuring Security Device Performance is making its debut at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2023.

"In recent years, security professionals have adopted significant advancements in technology to help keep their occupants and assets safe. However, these systems are not designed to set and forget, and instead require continuous monitoring and updates to operate effectively," said Julie Brandt, president of Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls. "The intelligence provided by the OpenBlue platform empowers our customers and our service teams with actionable steps to improve security device performance and enhance building safety, taking the legwork and guesswork out of system maintenance and risk management."

With a profound understanding of the intricacies of smart building technologies, built over a nearly 140-year history, Johnson Controls is providing customers with the solution necessary to proactively maintain and update their security systems. Johnson Controls expert resources, can help identify and address degrading security system performance before a critical outage occurs and ensure customers' security systems are:

Operational : Leverages skilled Johnson Controls engineers, backed by more than 50 years of managing complex security operations at scale, to help identify degrading system performance proactively via remote support services, remedying an overall lack of visibility into system health.

Compliant: Supports system updates that reduce cyber risk and improve system performance throughout the lifecycle of security devices, maximizing the return on security investments.

Cybersecure: Employs a proven, state-of-the-art zero-trust cybersecurity architecture to protect, connect, and centrally manage the security of all physical assets on the network.

Johnson Controls is an industry leader in building technologies resilient to cyberattacks. A recent and notable acquisition of Tempered Networks enables secure network access across a diverse set of endpoint devices, edge gateways, cloud platforms and service technicians. The acquisition helps Johnson Controls deliver zero-trust security within the fabric of its OpenBlue software and technologies.

To learn more about this new OpenBlue Service: Ensuring Security Device Performance visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/openblue/openblue-services/security

