TinyWins Ranked on 2023 Inc. 5000 As One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With a three-year revenue growth of 959 percent, TinyWins ranks No. 16 in Colorado, No. 44 in Advertising, No. 14 in Englewood, and No. 613 overall

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that TinyWins , a women & minority-owned global brand strategy, design and digital product studio that builds irrational love between companies and their consumers, ranks No. 613 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Additional rankings on the list include No. 16 in Colorado, No. 44 in Advertising, and No. 14 in Englewood. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"TinyWins was born from a profound vision: to imbue the world's biggest brands with a touch of humanity, to weave bonds between colossal brands and their audience through the finesse of design and meaningful strategy," beams Lillian Marsh, the visionary Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of TinyWins. "Earning the accolade of one of the nation's swiftest rising stars is a resounding testament to our team's unwavering dedication, ceaselessly chasing perfection in service of our cherished clients."

"Since our inception, TinyWins has been the creative catalyst behind brands at every stage and in every field, helping them accumulate small victories that ultimately lead to grand triumphs," shares Matty Ayers, the visionary Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of TinyWins. "We are truly humbled by our inclusion in the esteemed Inc. 5000 list, alongside the nation's trailblazing problem solvers. It's a reflection of our unwavering commitment to making a meaningful impact in today's business landscape.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

As a one-stop-shop brand building and digital design studio, TinyWins excels at helping some of the world's most beloved companies like Equinox, Budweiser, Warner Music Group, OnTrac, CBRE, Albertsons, and Samsung design and construct experiences that billions of customers use daily. Having gained 100% of their renowned clientele by word-of-mouth and obtaining loyalty and trust from those clients through continuous quality work, roughly 98% of their clients have come back to their team for additional projects. As a testament to the magic they create, TinyWins was recently named a Silver Winner in the renowned Muse Creative Awards for their brand transformation, repositioning and rebranding work with heritage organization, Birthright Israel.

For results of Inc. 5000, including company profiles and a database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

CONTACT:

tinywins@thebrand-agency.com

About TinyWins

TinyWins is a women & minority-owned global brand studio guiding companies to build the irrational love they need to uniquely stand-out in any marketplace. Through branding, storytelling, marketing strategy, design, creative production and technology, the team at TinyWins helps businesses of all kinds elicit the feelings they want to create the memorable emotional connection they deserve to turn any audience into brand loyalists. For more information, visit tinywins.com .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

View original content:

SOURCE TinyWins