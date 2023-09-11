Tanger Appoints Jessica K. Norman as EVP and General Counsel

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® Outlets (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale, open-air shopping centers, announced today the appointment of Jessica K. Norman as the company's Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective September 12, 2023. In this role, Ms. Norman will lead Tanger's legal organization, including its corporate governance and compliance functions. Ms. Norman will report to Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will sit on the executive leadership team.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jessica Norman to the Tanger executive team and legal group," said Yalof. "Jessica has a wide range of public company experience in the real estate industry across multiple legal functions, from securities filings and corporate governance to transaction financing, M&A, and regulatory compliance. Her experience and leadership capabilities will immediately add value as we continue to grow our portfolio and develop our legal and compliance team."

Ms. Norman will bring to Tanger nearly two decades of legal and regulatory experience in both the public and private sectors, focused primarily within the commercial real estate industry. Most recently, she served as Chief Legal Officer of Independence Realty Trust ("IRT"), a publicly traded REIT that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets.

"I am excited to join a strong and driven leadership team that is implementing change to drive shareholder value, and I look forward to using my experience in the REIT industry and commercial real estate expertise to enhance the capabilities of the legal department," said Ms. Norman.

Ms. Norman spent several years early in her career in private practice with various prominent law firms. Prior to joining IRT in 2016 in connection with the company's internalization, she served for two years as Managing Director, Corporate Counsel for IRT's external advisor, RAIT Financial Trust, where she was primarily responsible for overseeing legal matters affecting IRT. Since 2021, Ms. Norman has also served as a board member and co-chair for the Nominating and Governance Committee for the Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Philadelphia Region, which supports families on their children's medical journeys with a community of comfort and hope.

Ms. Norman holds a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics from the University of Pittsburgh, as well as a Juris Doctorate and a Master of Business Administration from Temple University.

About Tanger® Outlets

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. Tanger has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and has been a publicly traded REIT since 1993. For more information on Tanger, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit tanger.com.

