Phase Four's Next Generation Maxwell Propulsion System Achieves Flight Heritage

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase Four, Inc. ("Phase Four), a leader in advanced radio-frequency thrusters for small satellite propulsion, proudly announces the successful flight heritage of its next-generation Maxwell propulsion system. This marks a major step in deploying state-of-the-art propulsion technology for small satellites.

The advances in the Maxwell propulsion system underscores Phase Four's commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-focused solutions towards providing reliable, cost-effective propulsion systems tailored towards proliferated Low Earth Orbit (LEO) small satellite missions. A continued differentiator for Phase Four is its focus on providing a full suite of products and services for in-space propulsion.

It is noteworthy that Phase Four's propellant fill operations were completed with its engineering team using in-house developed Ground Support Equipment (GSE) for this critical component of launch preparation for the Maxwell propulsion system. Phase Four takes pride in seamlessly integrating propellant fill operations and on-site support, ensuring mission flexibility while adhering to industry-standard safety protocols such as AFSPCMAN 91-710 and AIAA/ANSI S-080A. Additionally, Phase Four performs a comprehensive telemetry check during on-site visits, covering all system channels, ensuring optimal propulsion subsystem condition before launch. All Maxwell propulsion units are delivered with an initial propellant load for optional end-to-end testing and hot fires with each spacecraft, ensuring mission readiness.

Phase Four's 24-hour commissioning support services ensure optimal deployment of the Maxwell propulsion system. As a mission partner seeking to continuously improve customer success, Phase Four has already delivered Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates for the system's on-orbit performance, ensuring adaptability and mission optimization post-deployment. Another innovation worth noting is the Built-in Self-Test (BIST) feature of the latest Maxwell system, enabling thruster function validation anytime, anywhere, enhancing system reliability.

Phase Four, a "one-stop-shop" propulsion provider, allows customers to focus on satellite applications and mission objectives. The newest Maxwell system's flight heritage is a significant milestone in Phase Four's quest to redefine small satellite propulsion, with its customer-centric approach, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to safety.

About Phase Four:

Phase Four is a disruptive provider of next generation electric propulsion (EP) solutions for small satellites. The company was founded in 2015 to address the demands of the rapid proliferation of satellite constellations and to accelerate the advancement of its radio-frequency thruster. Phase Four's radio-frequency thruster represents a revolutionary new architecture that realizes lower cost, mass-manufacturability, miniaturized power electronics, and propellant agnosticism over incumbent technologies, without compromising performance. In 2021, Phase Four's Maxwell turn-key propulsion system achieved flight heritage and is now being regularly utilized by small satellite operators. Learn more at www.phasefour.io.

