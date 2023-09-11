GardaWorld's ECAMSECURE Recognized for Outstanding Security Partnership

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company and leader in innovative, adaptable access and surveillance security solutions, clinched the Outstanding Security Partnership award at the eighth annual US Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) held at GSX in Dallas, Texas yesterday evening. These awards recognize and reward companies, people and innovation across the security sector.

ECAMSECURE garnered the accolade for its collaboration with the Los Angeles Police Department. ECAMSECURE worked with a special LAPD task force to introduce a tailor-made surveillance solution, effectively countering rampant thefts from stationary cargo trains in Los Angeles. By seamlessly integrating AI-driven cameras, night vision, pan-and-zoom capabilities, and 24/7 monitoring with secure alerts, this partnership revolutionized proactive monitoring while safeguarding law enforcement officers from unnecessary risks.

"As GardaWorld expands throughout the U.S. and world, our industry-leading position allows our businesses to champion the evolution of security services for the industry in general. Our dedicated employees are a driving force, leading the way with their expertise, innovation, and hard work to be strong partners to our clients as evidenced by this creative solution we developed with LAPD to reduce this theft problem for a major railroad customer. I am extremely proud of the innovative solutions our ECAMSECURE division brings to our customers which also serve to make our communities and world a safer place," said Prentice Robertson, President and Chief Operating Officer, GardaWorld Security Services – U.S. "Our recent earning of the Great Place To Work Certification™ recognizing employers who create an outstanding employee experience, and an amazing workplace culture is just one proof point of the dedication and motivation that the people at GardaWorld bring to our brand and our industry."

"The collaboration which was recognized at the US OSPAs is yet another example of how ECAMSECURE continues to revolutionize the virtual guard industry and how our innovative solutions help protect countless people and assets," said Lemuel Blanco, President and Chief Technology Officer, ECAMSECURE.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com.

About ECAMSECURE

ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company, is the pioneer in outdoor video surveillance, providing portable surveillance systems that combine AI, technology and state-of-the-art mobile security equipment for over 15 years. ECAMSECURE is part of GardaWorld, one of the largest privately owned integrated security, cash solutions and risk management companies in the world. Our international reach makes us the partner of choice for private enterprise, governments, humanitarian organizations, as well as multinationals across the planet. For more information, visit ecamsecure.garda.com

