Sonesta Announces Enhanced Complimentary Breakfast Offerings at Sonesta ES Suites

New Partnership with Kellogg's Elevates the Breakfast Buffet at

All 95 Sonesta ES Suites Branded Hotels

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta), the 8th largest hotel company in the U.S., today announced a new complimentary breakfast program for guests across its Sonesta ES Suites hotels and a new partnership with Kellogg's to feature a variety of Kellogg's cereals in the program. The new breakfast program includes made-to-order pancakes and toppings, breakfast tacos and bowls and breakfast classics such as bagels, muffins, a yogurt bar with fresh fruit, oatmeal, whole fruit and coffee.

"Sonesta's new breakfast program combines both convenience and value for our guests," said Peter Laufer, Corporate Director of Food and Beverage Operations at Sonesta. "This complimentary breakfast is the initial enhancement to our food and beverage programming across our extended stay properties."

The new breakfast offerings are designed to meet the needs of every traveler and are organized in new buffet displays and signage:

AWAKE – coffee, tea and hot chocolate

BAKED – toast, English Muffins, bagels and muffins

GRIDDLE – made-to-order pancakes and toppings

CRACKED – egg station and build-your-own tacos and bowls

GRAINS – featuring Kellogg's cereals, as well as oatmeal and individual yogurts with toppings and fruit

"We're delighted to be partnering with Sonesta ES Suites to enhance their new customizable breakfast experience with Kellogg's cereals," said Ivonne Valdes-Balsinde, Marketing Director, Breakfast Category, Kellogg's Away From Home. "We know our wide variety of delicious cereals will keep guests coming back for more!"

The new breakfast program became available at Sonesta ES Suites properties starting on July 10.

To learn more about Sonesta's new breakfast offerings or to book a stay, please visit Sonesta.com .

About Sonesta

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 17 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James; Classico – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; MOD – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Red Lion Hotels & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knight's Inn; Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, call 1.800.SONESTA or visit Sonesta.com or Redlion.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of well-being, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

