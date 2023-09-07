Relativity6 Secures ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27017 Certification, Strengthens Position as Leading Artificial Intelligence Company Servicing Financial Institutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity6 is thrilled to announce that it has achieved the globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27017 certifications for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This notable accomplishment underscores the company's commitment to maintaining the highest level of data privacy and security for its partners.

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification, issued by the International Organization for Standardization, serves as an international benchmark for organizations that manage critical information and data. This prestigious certification validates the robustness of Relativity6's data privacy and process management system, further demonstrating its commitment to its clientele, particularly those in sensitive sectors like finance. ISO/IEC 27017 gives guidelines for information security controls applicable to the provision and use of cloud services by providing additional controls with implementation guidance that specifically relate to cloud services.

Alan Ringvald, Founder of Relativity6, expressed his excitement over this accomplishment. "Attaining the ISO 27001 and 27017 certifications is a significant milestone in our company's history. This isn't just about achieving a certification—it's about providing the absolute best for our clients. We're excited about the confidence this achievement instills in our clients, especially in sectors where data sensitivity is paramount."

Abraham Rodriguez, Chief Technology Officer of Relativity6, also shared his thoughts. "This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team in prioritizing and ensuring data privacy and security. It's not just about setting a bar—it's about raising it. We're taking our capabilities and our company to new heights."

This achievement promises to position Relativity6 as a trusted partner to financial institutions and other sectors dealing with sensitive data. With its ISMS now validated by ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the company is more equipped than ever to serve these industries effectively and securely, delivering impeccable data protection that aligns with international standards alongside cutting edge real-time prediction techniques for crucial underwriting.

About Relativity6

Relativity6's AI platform retrieves up-to-the-second information about a business in order to automatically detect its 6-digit NAICS code and verify its existence. Relativity6 is the fastest and most accurate NAICS detector on the market, improving commercial underwriting workflow and overall business classification and segmentation. Relativity6 is backed by Fin Capital, State Auto Labs Fund, and Vectr Ventures. For more information visit: www.relativity6.com

For further information, please contact:

Josh Lurie

COO

josh@relativity6.com

