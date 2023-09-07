GHX Launches Service Packages to Enhance Digital Credentialing Experience

New tiered plan offerings streamline credentialing process for healthcare industry representatives

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) is enhancing the digital credentialing experience with the introduction of GHX Credentialing Service Packages. Designed to help reduce the significant administrative burden required to keep healthcare industry representatives (HCIRs) up to date and optimize the user experience through a one-stop shop for credentialing, the service features three distinct plans: Gold, Platinum and Diamond. This news comes on the heels of GHX Vendormate's recently announced partnership with 360training, further emphasizing GHX's commitment to simplifying the credentialing process for healthcare suppliers and providers.

"A universal credentialing approach may not align with the best interests of vendor organizations and their representatives which is why we have introduced offerings that address the diverse spectrum of needs, catering to individuals seeking basic credentialing solutions as well as those searching for more comprehensive service offerings," said Archie Mayani, Chief Product Officer, GHX.

GHX Credentialing Service packages are designed to help streamline and accelerate credentialing processes, aiding vendor organizations and HCIRs in meeting rigorous credentialing compliance standards. The plans are structured flexibly, offering different features and price points to meet the unique needs of each vendor.

GOLD: Simplifies the check-in process with the GHX Vendormate mobile app and digital badging and supports credential processing within a target of two business days, at no additional cost. Online training courses through 360training are available for additional purchase.

PLATINUM: Offers faster credentialing processing within one business day and offers access to two designated online training courses through 360training.

DIAMOND: Expedites the credentialing process within an estimated three-hour turnaround, extends access to 13 online training courses through 360training and provides exclusive access to a GHX Customer Care preferred line. This plan helps representatives efficiently manage compliance gaps caused by new or expiring credentials, provides quick credentials updates and renewals and makes it easier to manage and meet requirements across multiple health systems or territories, supporting faster access.

"While it's critical for HCIRs to routinely evaluate and address compliance gaps from new or expiring credentials, we are about to enter flu season which prompts HCIRs each year to submit current influenza vaccination records. In fact, we process an average of 115,000 new credential documents during flu season to account for variation in hospitals' vaccination record requirements. Our new service offerings help HCIRs simplify this seasonal event," said Mayani.

We invite HCIRs and vendor organizations to explore our three service plans and select the one that best fits their needs. To learn more, visit https://www.ghx.com/vendor-credentialing-and-compliance/healthcare-industry-representatives-services/.

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub .

