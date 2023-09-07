Dorel Juvenile USA Partners with Babylist to Showcase Exclusive Products in New Flagship Showroom

The 18,000 sq. foot experience is located in the heart of Beverly Hills, providing families the opportunity to discover and test Dorel Juvenile products

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile , a world-class leader in juvenile products and baby care, is excited to announce its partnership with Babylist , the leading digital destination for growing families, in the all-new Babylist Beverly Hills, a flagship showroom experience, in which opened its doors on August 18, 2023. As a corporation that cares for precious life, Dorel Juvenile is proud to be among the first companies selected to participate in the first-ever Babylist showroom. Together, both brands are providing parents with top-of-the-line products across various price points, supporting them throughout their child's journey from birth and beyond.

Maxi-Cosi showcase at the Babylist showroom (PRNewswire)

The Babylist showroom, designed to create an innovative registry building consumer-first experience, will feature a dedicated space for the Dorel Juvenile brand family, including Maxi-Cosi , Safety 1st and Tiny Love , spotlighting Dorel Juvenile's unique suite of products as must-haves for life with a newborn. Parents who visit the space will have the opportunity to browse and shop the Maxi-Cosi Classic Oat collection and Tiny Love Black & White Décor collection, available exclusively through Babylist.

Eye-catching displays and hands-on trials in realistic settings, such as stroller tracks with various surfaces (i.e. cobblestone, brick), a life-size car, and rooms like a kitchen and parents' bedroom, will allow parents to test Dorel Juvenile products to determine how the products best fit into their daily lives and their families' needs.

"Dorel Juvenile's collaboration with Babylist is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to enhancing the parenting experience," said Cathy Carter, President/CEO of Dorel Juvenile North America. "Our partnership with Babylist not only brings our products to life but also connects families with the tools and knowledge they need to celebrate and thrive in parenthood."

Dorel Juvenile Products Available at the Babylist Showroom include:

Maxi-Cosi:

6-in-1 Minla High Chair and the Cassia Swing offering families a minimalist and timeless look Maxi-Cosi Classic Oat collection, a Babylist exclusive, which includes theand theoffering families a minimalist and timeless look

Zelia² Luxe 5-in-1 Modular Travel System is comprised of the lightweight Mico Luxe Infant Car Seat and stroller which is versatile and includes vegan leather accents for added style is comprised of the lightweight Mico Luxe Infant Car Seat and stroller which is versatile and includes vegan leather accents for added style

Pria™ Max All -in-One Convertible Car Seat is thoughtfully designed with features to simplify your life like ClipQuik, the 1-handed, magnetic chest clip, and the Out-of-the-Way spring-assist harness holders make putting your child in and taking them out of their car seat easier than ever. is thoughtfully designed with features to simplify your life like ClipQuik, the 1-handed, magnetic chest clip, and the Out-of-the-Way spring-assist harness holders make putting your child in and taking them out of their car seat easier than ever.

Emme 360 Rotating All-In-One Car Seat which includes FlexiSpin rotation technology and lets you swivel the car seat 360° in all modes of use (rear- and forward-facing) 5-100 lbs which includes FlexiSpin rotation technology and lets you swivel the car seat 360° in all modes of use (rear- and forward-facing) 5-100 lbs

Tiny Love:

Tiny Love Black & White Décor Collection, a Babylist exclusive, which includes the Luxe Developmental Gymini and the 5-in1 Here I Grow Stationary Activity Center which offers parents a sleek, modern, and sophisticated look & White Décor Collection, a Babylist exclusive, which includes theand thewhich offers parents a sleek, modern, and sophisticated look

Safety 1st

The Full Connected Suite is composed of a Wi-Fi Baby Monitor, Smart Humidifier, Smart Air Purifier, Smart Soother, Under Crib Smart Light and a Dual Smart Outlet

Babylist Beverly Hills is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m PT. For more information on Dorel Juvenile products and the Babylist showroom, visit www.babylist.com/lp/showroom .

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.6 billion and employs approximately 4,000 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

About Babylist

Babylist is the leading digital destination for growing families. For over a decade, Babylist has been the technology solution for expecting parents and the community that supports them, expanding from baby registry into a full-service platform that helps parents make decisions with confidence, stay connected, and build happy and healthy families. Every year Babylist helps over 9M people make purchases through its registry, app, ecommerce shop, and comprehensive product guides. The Babylist ecosystem now includes Babylist Health, which provides access to products and services including insurance-covered breast pumps, Expectful, a new voice in health and wellness for pre-pregnancy through postpartum care, and The Push, a branded content studio that works with the biggest companies in the baby space. With over 55M monthly pageviews and 1.2M TikTok followers, Babylist is a generational brand leading the $88 billion baby product industry. To learn about Babylist's registry options, editorial content, and more, visit www.babylist.com .

Safety 1st showcase at the Babylist showroom (PRNewswire)

Tiny Love showcase at the Babylist showroom (PRNewswire)

Dorel Juvenile (PRNewswire)

