Chargie and Bell Partners Team Up to Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

Chargie to deploy stations at Bell Partners apartment communities nationwide

CULVER CITY, Calif. and GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargie, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and Bell Partners, Inc., one of the nation's leading apartment investment and management companies, today announced a partnership to bring reliable EV charging infrastructure to multifamily properties owned and managed by Bell Partners, Inc. Under the partnership, Chargie will design, install, operate and maintain EV charging stations across Bell Partners' nationwide portfolio of apartment communities.

The transition to electric vehicles has gained considerable momentum in recent years, driven by the desire to reduce carbon emissions and embrace more sustainable transportation options. This collaboration between Chargie and Bell Partners aims to accelerate the growth of electric mobility by expanding the availability of convenient and reliable EV charging infrastructure.

"We recognize the majority of EV charging happens at home. When home is an apartment building, access to reliable charging can be a challenge," said Zach Jennings, CEO of Chargie. "Together with Bell Partners, we look forward to removing those barriers and making EV charging a core part of the resident experience. This is a significant step toward making EVs accessible for all."

Chargie's solution includes detailed site analyses, design engineering, construction services, and ongoing 24/7/365 support for drivers and property managers. The networked Level 2 stations will provide Bell Partners' residents with load-managed charging that maximizes the number of vehicles charged while safely balancing a building's electrical capacity.

The addition of EV charging stations at its properties is a key part of Bell Partners' environmental program, which also includes energy conservation, waste management and water reduction initiatives.

"Bell Partners is committed to creating communities that our residents are proud to call home," said Cindy Clare, Chief Operating Officer of Bell Partners. "Our partnership with Chargie will help us elevate the resident experience by providing cutting-edge amenities, promoting sustainable living, and driving positive change across our portfolio."

The partnership aims to develop forward-thinking EV charging strategies across Bell Partners' nationwide property portfolio.

About Chargie

Chargie is a leading provider of intelligent, intuitive and reliable electric vehicle charging solutions for modern commercial buildings, multifamily communities and the growing number of EV drivers. We design, install, manage and operate leading-edge charging infrastructure around the country for residential properties, office buildings, retail locations, healthcare facilities, transportation hubs and more. Learn more at chargie.com.

About Bell Partners

Established in 1976, Bell Partners Inc. is a privately held apartment investment and management company focused on quality multifamily rental communities throughout the United States. The Company manages more than 85,000 apartment homes in markets across the U.S., including communities in the San Francisco Bay Area, Southern California, Washington, Texas, Colorado, the Southeast, Washington D.C. and Boston. With over 2,000 associates and nine offices, Bell Partners offers an extensive full-service vertically integrated national platform of expertise in acquisitions and dispositions, construction, financing, property operations, accounting, risk management and related support functions. Led by a senior management team with an average of 20+ years of experience navigating marketing cycles, Bell Partners has invested throughout all phases of the real estate cycle and has completed over $18 billion of apartment transactions since 2002. With a focus on the customer, Bell pairs its corporate infrastructure with a deep local presence to drive performance. For more information, visit bellpartnersinc.com .

