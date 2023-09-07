BRI's Ultra-Micro Holding Continues Sustainable Financing for 36 Million Customers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI), PT Pegadaian and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) have been jointly advancing sustainable financing practices in Indonesia's ultra-micro segment through the Ultra-Micro (UMi) Holding. This initiative aligns with the core themes of the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) on 5-6 September 2023, in Jakarta, Indonesia, with a focus on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principles.

Sunarso, BRI's President Director, highlighted that Ultra Micro Holding (UMi) integrated over 36 million loan customers and 162 million micro-savings customers into its network, supported by 1,013 SENYUM (Ultra-Micro Service Centers) in Q2 2023. "BRI's focus is to uplift business actors, embarking on a structured and systematic journey in a unified ecosystem."

BRI's approach to integrating the ultra-micro ecosystem involves three phases. First, they implement the "Empowering People" strategy led by PNM to educate 'unbankable' businesses. The "Integration" phase provides loan options to ultra-micro entrepreneurs through BRI and Pegadaian. Lastly, BRI concentrates on "Scaling-up Businesses," enabling ultra-micro segments to transition to micro, micro to small, and small enterprises to medium size.

The UMi Holding has empowered 76 thousand financial advisors, comprising of agents from BRI and PNM Mekaar, and Pegadaian's marketing personnel. BRI's micro and ultra-micro credit have grown by 11.4%, reaching IDR 578 trillion. "We are employing a "Go Smaller" strategy to target even smaller segments with shorter and more digitally streamlined processes to meet their needs for a faster and cost-efficient approach," added Sunarso.

To enhance financial inclusion, the UMi Holding introduces the SenyuM Mobile application to accelerate customer acquisition and serve as a unified digital hub for BRI, Pegadaian, and PNM. The app has been adopted by over 69,000 individuals from the three entities and utilized by more than 300,000 BRILink and Pegadaian agents. To simplify operations and ensure security, the UMi Holding is spearheading a cashless ecosystem.

BRI also offers a digital banking super app, BRImo, enriched with over 100 features. BRImo's user growth has exceeded 1 million users monthly. As of June 2023, the user base reached more than 27.8 million, marking a 50.6% Year-on-Year (YoY) increase. Additionally, the transaction value soared to IDR 1,377.6 trillion, reflecting an 89.6% YoY surge.

