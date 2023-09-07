ADAM elements Launches the Mag 3, Magnetic 3-in-1 Foldable Travel Charging Station, Revolutionizing Power on the Go

Editor's summary:

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAM elements announced the launch of the Mag 3, Magnetic 3-in-1 Foldable Travel Charging Station — an elegant, portable all-in-one power solution that charges the iPhone 12 and above, AirPods, and the Apple Watch simultaneously on a single, compact charging station for travelers and professionals juggling multiple chargers and cables.

Simplified Charging

"The Mag 3 epitomizes convenience, portability, and sophistication, designed for the ever-evolving demands of today's business and frequent travelers," said Alan Chang, CEO of ADAM elements.

The Magnetic 3-in-1 Foldable Travel Charging Station utilizes a USB-C input interface and offers multiple output options with up to 15W power for the wireless charging, 5W for AirPods, and 3W for the Apple Watch. The station supports iPhone MagSafe 7.5W magnetic charging and is also compatible with AirPods MagSafe case, while supporting Apple Watch fast charging and Airpods charging zone. Designed for MagSafe and Qi-supported devices, it weighs 185g, measuring 68 x 68 x 23 mm, with a nylon-braided charging cable and comes with a three-year warranty.

Sophisticated Design for Lives in Motion

In a single, sophisticated unit, the Mag 3, Magnetic 3-in-1 Foldable Travel Charging Station simultaneously powers up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, eliminating the usual tangled mess of cords. Users can charge devices both vertically and horizontally allowing effortless messaging and video viewing. Intuitive light indicators signal whether a device is plugged in, charging, or fully charged.

Pricing and Availability

Available in a sleek gray finish, the Mag 3will be available in September at select retailers and online platforms at USD $99.00 on the ADAM Store, with up to 28% off for product bundles.

For more information visit https://adamele.com/Mag3

About ADAM elements

ADAM elements, an award-winning Taiwan-based manufacturer of peripherals and accessories for Apple products, provides high quality goods specifically designed for Apple gadgets ranging from cables and chargers to USB hubs and battery packs.

