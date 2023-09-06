Transforming Communities with Excellence: HGOR Garners Multiple American Society of Landscape Architect Georgia Chapter Awards

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of HGOR's unwavering dedication to innovation and sustainability through planning, design and analysis, the firm was awarded five prestigious awards from the American Society of Landscape Architects' Georgia Chapter (GA ASLA).

HGOR, Atlanta -based planning and landscape architecture firm, acknowledged as the ASLA GA Chapter's Firm of the Year.

For the holistic design of park-like gardens and healing environments for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Center for Advanced Pediatrics, HGOR received a Merit Award for General Design. The vision for the project was to provide a functional, sustainable, tranquil escape that fosters hope for healing. HGOR's creative approach used a mix of water features--and engaging, multi-functional hardscape elements to support healing for Children's patients. Additional elements included a stone gazebo and sunken grotto that serves as a 10,000-square-foot bio-detention amenity, inspirational art elements, and comfortable outdoor spaces that deliver areas of respite for patients, families, and employees. Water features and hardscapes are complemented by a sensory-oriented plant selection focused on color, texture and sound-proofing elements that shield the space from noisy streets above.

Grant Park is Atlanta's oldest city park and welcomes over two million visitors annually. Celebrated with an Honor Award for General Design, Grant Park Gateway has become a model for future urban park designs as it became the world's first triple-certified project with LEED, SITES and Parksmart certifications and received an Award of Excellence for Sustainable Design from the Atlanta Urban Design Commission 2022. HGOR's outstanding designs blend natural elements with urban infrastructure and eco-conscious features to create an awe-inspiring space promoting environmental sustainability and community engagement. Designs included components to enhance pedestrian connectivity, green infrastructure, and a 2.5-acre ADA-accessible green roof atop a semi-underground parking deck, adding a dynamic programmable open space.

Anticipating Atlanta's largest public gathering space's transformative impact on the city, HGOR's planning and designs for Westside Park resulted in an Honor Award for General Design. The project included community engagement and prioritized a thorough understanding of the site and its history to create a welcoming urban park oasis that bridges the gap between the city's east and west sides. The project's framework capitalizes on the park's natural attributes-- its high points and the 35.5-acre reservoir now used as a major emergency water source, increasing the city's drinking water supply from three to 30+ days. Integrating extensive green infrastructure, including a 100% native plant palette and accessible community amenities, delivered an inclusive space that fosters social engagement, enhances ecological biodiversity, withstands environmental challenges, and addresses immediate needs, contributing to the area's long-term resilience and well-being. Noted by the Trust for Public Land's George Dusenbury, the 280-acre Westside Park contributed significantly to Atlanta's #28 ranking on the 2023 ParkScore Index.

The Downtown Atlanta Urban Tree Planting Plan , recipient of an Honor Award for Analysis and Planning, aims to significantly improve the downtown environment by strategically planting trees to enhance air quality, reduce the urban heat island effect, and provide shade, leading to a healthier, safer and more pleasant community. Because of HGOR's detailed analysis and implementation to date and the dire importance of this initiative, the plan was recently deemed a priority by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who reduced the plan's timeframe from 10 to five years. The hope is for HGOR's plan to lead Atlanta's current 3% tree canopy coverage to a 500% increase over the next 20-years.

Acknowledged as GA ASLA's Firm of the Year and identified for their many accomplishments is among the highest honors and validates HGOR's dedication, expertise, and impact on the landscape architecture field while highlighting their consistency in planning, design and innovation. This esteemed accolade celebrates HGOR's commitment to defining sustainable and inspiring environments and reaffirms its position as an influential landscape architecture firm.

"An excellent firm with a broad depth of projects. I appreciate the firm's ability to address social, economic, and environmental challenges with innovative design solutions. Additionally, I appreciate the emphasis of diversity in both regional and national projects." - Indiana ASLA Jury

HGOR is an Atlanta-based planning and landscape architecture firm that provides holistic design approaches backed by decades of experience in cross-disciplinary innovation. Founded in 1992, HGOR develops people-centric, innovative, cost-effective, and strategically planned design solutions.

