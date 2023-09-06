Harbinger Health Expands Industry-Leading Executive Team

Dymeka Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer; Mathew Sargent, Chief Business Officer; and Gisela Paulsen, Chief Operating Officer join executive team

Appointments to Harbinger Health's industry-leading executive team add extensive experience across the diagnostics and oncology industries

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger Health, a biotechnology company pioneering new technologies to fundamentally change cancer screening and detection, announced today the appointment of Dymeka Harrison as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Mathew Sargent as Chief Business Officer (CBO), and Gisela Paulsen as Chief Operating Officer (COO), positioning the Company for continued growth and platform and product advancement.

Mses. Harrison and Paulsen and Mr. Sargent join Harbinger's existing executive team, which includes Stephen Hahn, M.D., CEO; Vincent Lozada, CFO; May Orfali, M.D., CMO; Tony Shuber, Chief Innovation Officer; Kieran Chacko, Head of Strategy; David Lambe, SVP, Portfolio Strategy and Operations; and Leila Gjika, VP, Head of Human Resources.

"Harbinger is laser-focused on our mission to create a new cancer screening paradigm by delivering accessible and low-cost early-stage screening tools," said Dr. Hahn. "Dymeka, Matt and Gisela strengthen our leadership team, expanding our collective expertise across diagnostics, commercialization, biotechnology finance, and data science as we advance our product platform and prepare to launch our first products in 2025."

Dymeka Harrison joined as Chief Commercial Officer with over 20 years of experience in the diagnostics industry. In her newly appointed role, Ms. Harrison will oversee the execution of Harbinger's commercial strategy and launch of Harbinger's suite of cancer detection products. She most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Foundation Medicine, where she led global clinical and commercial strategies for all product lines. Previously, she was Head of Strategic Marketing at Abbott Laboratories' Rapid Diagnostics Division, overseeing global marketing efforts. Ms. Harrison earned an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Georgia State University , as well as a Bachelor of Science in both Manufacturing Engineering as well as Computer Technology and Electronics Engineering from North Carolina A&T State University .





Mathew Sargent was appointed Chief Business Officer and will drive Harbinger's growth and expansion, with a keen focus on optimizing partnerships across the organization in his new role. Mr. Sargent brings over 20 years of deep expertise in the oncology diagnostic industry. Before joining Harbinger, he held the role of Vice President of Commercial Oncology at Hologic, following the acquisition of Biotheranostics, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer. Earlier in his career, he held roles of increasing responsibility including the first Vice President of Oncology Sales at Caris Life Sciences. Mr. Sargent holds a Master of Business Administration, Technology Management from Pepperdine University ; a Master of Science in Natural Sciences, Cancer Physiology from the University of Buffalo ; and a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a focus in Anatomy and Animal Physiology from Cornell University . Mr. Sargent began his career in diagnostics as an Oncology Research Fellow at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York .





Gisela Paulsen joined Harbinger as Chief Operating Officer, bringing over 25 years of expertise in the life sciences industry to the team. She brings experience from executive roles at leading diagnostics companies Oncocyte Corporation, Exact Sciences (legacy Genomic Health) and Genentech/Roche across functions including commercial, program management, quality and regulatory, and other administrative functions. Aside from her position at Harbinger Health, Ms. Paulsen is also Vice Chair of the Healthcare Businesswomen Association where she has led nominations, strategies and digital transformation committees. In 2019, she was named one of the 100 Most Inspiring People in the Life-Sciences Industry list by PharmaVOICE. Ms. Paulsen graduated from Uppsala University in Sweden with a Master of Science in Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery, and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy.

About Harbinger Health

Harbinger Health is pioneering the detection of early cancer and enabling foundationally new approaches to cancer screening, diagnosis, and management. The company combines advances in artificial intelligence with proprietary insights into the biology of the beginnings of cancer to identify cancer before it is visible or symptomatic with the aim of developing low-cost, multi-cancer blood tests. Harbinger envisions a future where, instead of keeping cancer from spreading, it could be kept from forming, making a cancer diagnosis a routine health problem to be addressed rather than a life-altering event to be feared with profound implications for people, healthcare systems and societies. Harbinger was founded by Flagship Pioneering after three years of foundational research in its Labs unit and launched in 2020. Learn more about Harbinger by visiting Harbinger-Health.com or following us on Twitter (@harbingerhlth) and LinkedIn.

