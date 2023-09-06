Chewsy Announces Roll Out of Beautiful Hair and Youthful Skin Beauty Supplements At Earth Fare

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy , a leading provider of innovative and delicious, candy style vitamin chews, is excited to announce its launch in Earth Fare stores, introducing customers to its selection of beauty supplements inclusive of Beautiful Hair and Youthful Skin.

Chewsy Logo (PRNewswire)

Founded on the principles of offering consumers access to high quality products and empowering people to regain control of their health, Earth Fare customers can now add Chewsy to their wellness essentials list. Chewsy is a different kind of supplement, delivering a 360 blend of essential nutrients to aid consumers along their wellness journey.

From taste to texture, Chewsy is known for its clean, mindful ingredients and delicious taste. Unlike traditional gummies, Chewsy chews are individually wrapped so they stay sanitary and are easily portable. These chews fit more nutrients than gummies and only contain 3 grams of organic sugar and no gelatin. Beautiful Hair and Youthful Skin provide beauty boosting benefits to optimize the efficacy of daily regimens:

Beautiful Hair - Formulated with 12 key nutrients to support hair health and strength, this chew is infused with Biotin, Goji Berry, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and essential B vitamins.

Youthful Skin - This delicious raspberry lemonade flavored chew supports skin health and a more youthful appearance boasting Hyaluronic acid, grape seed extract, minerals, and essential antioxidants.

"The key to overall wellness, especially hair and skin health, starts with what you put in your body. Earth Fare shares our commitment in providing customers with "good for you", ingredient-focused product options that'll help them optimize their beauty and wellness routines," stated Chewsy Co-founder Sean Ross. "Together we are helping shoppers feel confident in the quality and efficacy of the products they are purchasing."

Beautiful Hair, and Youthful Skin chews are now available at Earth Fare. For more information about Chewsy visit www.chewsychews.com .

About Chewsy Chews

A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products are available on Amazon and at Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, CVS, Mother's Market and other major retailers nationwide. For more information about Chewsy, please visit www.chewsychews.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chewsy