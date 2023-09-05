San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

This is the Third Year in a Row That San Manuel has Achieved this Recognition

HIGHLAND, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (the 'Tribe' and 'San Manuel') is proud to announce that its Tribal Government Operations and Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel received Great Place To Work Certification. This year, 81 percent of team members said it's a great place to work which is 24 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Team members make knot-blankets during National Volunteer Month. The blankets supported the Children's Assessment Center in San Bernardino and are given to children who were removed from their homes. (PRNewswire)

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. The survey measures team members' level of trust in an organization and the consistency of their experience.

"San Manuel is grateful to our team members and proud to lead an enterprise that has achieved certification as a Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row," said Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. "Since day one, we have endeavored to create a work environment that reflects our Serrano Tribal culture and values where our team members are respected, feel welcomed, supported, and rewarded for their dedication and hard work."

The enterprise of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is guided by a higher purpose and believe in giving back to charitable organizations, surrounding communities, and their team members. The Tribe prides itself on creating a robust work environment and offering unique experiences to help team members reach their full potential. A few examples are team member talent shows, annual team member appreciation days and various scholarship funds offered by the Tribe.

"San Manuel is a unique employer that brings together tribal government operations, hospitality, gaming and entertainment into a single enterprise that helps ensure the Tribe's livelihood today and for generations to come," said Laurens Vosloo, Chief Executive Officer, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. "It's an honor to work for an enterprise where more than 80 percent of our team applauds the Tribe for fostering a welcoming, safe, and respectful culture. This recognition is one of many that validates why San Manuel is a great place to work."

Hear what our team members shared:

"The Tribe's continuous and generous contributions to the community make this a purposeful place to work. There is no other employer like us in the area and that offers unique and valuable professional experiences to the employees."

"The amount of benefits this company offers to its employees is like nothing I've ever seen or heard of. From educational discounts to endless employee incentives and benefits."

About San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. San Manuel exercises its inherent sovereign right of self-governance and provides essential services for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic, and cultural development. As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts, the Serrano people of San Manuel have called this area home since time immemorial and are committed to serving as active community partners in the San Bernardino region and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.sanmanuel-nsn.gov.

Giovanna Morel, Policy and Procedures Specialist, wins first place in the first ever Y Factor Team Member Talent Show on August 9, 2023. (PRNewswire)

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Logo (PRNewswire)

