Apotex Corp. Launches Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.1% in the United States

Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp. has released its latest ophthalmic product in the United States, announcing today that brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.1% is now available.

Apotex Corp. Launches Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.1% in the United States. (CNW...
Apotex Corp. Launches Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.1% in the United States. (CNW Group/Apotex Corp.)(PRNewswire)

Brimonidine is an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

"Open-angle glaucoma impacts over 2.7 million Americans, and millions more have ocular hypertension. Bringing this product to market will make a real difference for these patients, who depend on this medicine to preserve their vision," says Peter Hardwick, President, Apotex Corp.

"We're excited to be able to offer this high-quality, cost-saving option to prescribers and patients across the country."

Prescribing information can be found at: www.apotex.com/products/us/downloads/pre/brim_opso_0.1_ins.pdf.

About Apotex Corp.

Apotex Corp. is a US based company, headquartered in Weston, Florida. It and its global affiliates are leaders in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and are committed to supplying patients with a broad portfolio of high-quality, affordable medicines covering all major therapeutic areas.

Apotex logo (CNW Group/Apotex Corp.)
Apotex logo (CNW Group/Apotex Corp.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apotex-corp-launches-brimonidine-tartrate-ophthalmic-solution-0-1-in-the-united-states-301918050.html

SOURCE Apotex Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.