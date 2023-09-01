Kia America Extends Impressive Growth Streak with Best-Ever August Sales

Fast-growing Kia surpasses 70,000 units for the fourth straight month and posts second-highest sales total in company history

August marks Kia's 13 th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth

Seven Kia models post year-over-year increases; four set new August records

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America's record-shattering sales streak continued as the brand posted best-ever August sales of 72,147 units, the second highest monthly total in company history and a 9-percent increase over the previous record set in 2022. August also marks the fourth straight month Kia sales surpassed the 70,000 unit mark.

Sales of Kia's battery-electric vehicles were up 100-percent over August 2022 while the brand's lineup of rugged and capable utility vehicles increased 14-percent year-over-year. Kia's retail-only performance of 67,592 units represents 9-percent growth over the same period last year.

Seven Kia models posted year-over-year sales increases including: Niro (+1,746-percent); Carnival (+176-percent); EV6 (+33-percent); Rio (+32-percent); Telluride (+13-percent); Seltos (+1-percent) and K5 (+1-percent), with four Kia models achieving best-ever August sales, including: Carnival, EV6, Niro, Telluride. Sales of Kia's utility vehicles accounted for 72-percent of the brand's overall August sales total.

"Exceeding 70,000 units for four consecutive months and doubling year-over-year sales of our electrified offerings is proof that Kia is ahead of the competition and delivering highly desirable and innovative models across many of the industry's largest segments," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia's electrified offerings combined with our rugged and capable SUVs have strategically positioned the brand to not only increase our EV market share, but further establish ourselves as the leader in innovative mobility."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives as well as significant industry awards that were bestowed on various models within Kia's world-class line-up, including:

Kia's return to Monterey Car Week with an expanded presence at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering by offering a virtual one-two punch with the presence of its upcoming all-electric vehicles. The recently introduced, three-row EV9 SUV shared the stage at The Quail with an exclusive, style-driven EV6 model.

The 2023 Kia EV6 receiving straight A's on Cars.com's 2023 Car Seat Fit Report Card, which highlighted vehicles that received top scores from the outlet's certified child passenger safety technicians. The EV6 was one of only seven vehicles that received all A's from Cars.com's safety technicians.



MONTH OF AUGUST YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2023 2022 2023 2022 EV6 2,449 1,840 12,714 16,124 Rio 2,546 1,923 19,100 18,833 Forte 11,333 11,838 84,398 73,660 K5 6,480 6,428 43,592 48,180 Stinger 237 513 5,255 6,189 Soul 4,911 6,402 44,781 39,332 Niro 3,896 211 26,333 18,520 Seltos 4,649 4,604 42,323 28,160 Sportage 12,280 12,986 96,022 77,327 Sorento 8,147 8,732 59,523 57,250 Telluride 9,791 8,645 74,834 63,856 Carnival 5,428 1,967 28,535 14,446 Total 72,147 66,089 537,410 461,878

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

