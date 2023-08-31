Rogue Valley Wineries Earn Top Honors, Multiple Awards Among Record-Breaking Entries at 2023 Oregon Wine Competition

MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Medford, the official Destination Marketing Organization for the city of Medford, is thrilled to announce the remarkable achievements of the highly anticipated 2023 Oregon Wine Competition at the Oregon Wine Experience. The prestigious event, held from Aug. 15-18 in Medford, showcased the excellence of nearly 100 esteemed wineries spanning the state, prominently recognizing Rogue Valley.

The pinnacle of the competition, the Grand Medal Celebration held on Thursday, August 17, marked a triumphant moment for Rogue Valley. The region secured an impressive victory by capturing two out of three Best of Show awards, alongside a resounding accomplishment of claiming four out of six Best in Class recognitions. Rogue Valley firmly established its dominance throughout the competition, amassing an array of honors including a collection of 78 Double Golds, Golds, and Silver Medals – more than double the amount of any other region in the competition.

"These well-deserved accolades for the Rogue Valley's finest at such a prestigious event confirms why our wine region is considered one of the best in the world," said T.J. Holmes, Senior Vice President of Travel Medford. "The wine scene in Medford stands as a prominent asset for our region, and we're delighted to witness our wineries earning the recognition they truly merit."

Medford, Oregon located within the Rogue Valley, is known for its diversity of wines. The region has a flourishing wine scene and has been gaining recognition for producing quality wines, particularly reds like Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Merlot, as well as some white varieties like Chardonnay and Viognier. The region benefits from a warm and sunny climate, with temperature variations due to its proximity to the Cascade Range and the Pacific Ocean. The region's diverse soil types and microclimates contribute to the unique flavors found in its wines.

The Oregon Wine Competition perfectly captures what makes Oregon unique in its land and the skill that makes its wines. It allowed wine enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the public to join in the celebration and raise a glass to the success of Oregon's winemakers.

A record-breaking tally of 371 wines seized the opportunity to compete for preeminence across many categories—the panel judged based on quality, typicity, balance, and structure. Guided by an eminent panel of highly- experienced connoisseurs such as Wayne Belding, MS, Mike Dunne, Ellen Landis, CS, CSW, Adam Lapierre, MW, Clare Tooley, MW, and Vincent Morrow, MS, every submission underwent rigorous scrutiny to unearth the true gems of Oregon's wine country artistry.

For more information on the Travel Medford and the Rogue Valley Wineries please visit here: https://www.travelmedford.org/wine.

About Travel Medford

Medford is in the Heart of the Rogue Valley and is the eighth largest city in Oregon, known for its abundance of outdoor recreation, growing wine scene, arts and culture, and the plethora of events. It serves as the gateway to Crater Lake National Park – Oregon's only national park – and home to world-class traditional and non-traditional sports venues, leading Medford own its identity in the sports and recreation market as Your Sportground, Where the West Coast Plays™. Travel Medford is the official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for Medford and is the largest DMO in Southern Oregon whose mission is to increase hotel occupancy and enhance the visitor experience by promoting Medford and the Rogue Valley as a premier travel destination, thereby strengthening the local economy. Travel Medford markets the region to visitors and helps the community grow by supporting events and promoting tourism activities for tourists and visitors. For more information, visit travelmedford.org.

