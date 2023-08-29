LeapFrog® Magic Adventures™ Telescope Selected as Esteemed Toy of the Year® Award Finalist

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LeapFrog® announced its Magic Adventures™ Telescope is a finalist for The Toy Foundation's Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Award in the STEAM Toy of the Year category.

"We are honored to be nominated as a Toy of the Year, especially in the STEAM category, as our focus is always on innovating new ways to incorporate learning into play," said Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America. "As we look ahead, we're more inspired than ever to continue helping children foster a love for learning through our products."

With the Magic Adventures™ Telescope, kids can discover things that are out of this world! Young astronomers can focus on the moon at night or nature during the day. They'll be amazed at what they can see with up to 110x zoom on this real telescope. The telescope includes 100+ amazing videos and images, courtesy of NASA and the European Space Agency, that deepen space knowledge by exploring the solar system, the Moon, star life cycles, constellations, space discoveries and more. Children can also capture and save pictures of what they see. And don't forget the games! Hop in a spacecraft and travel to different locations in the solar system to power on satellites and reboot robots. Twenty Cosmic Cards with a storage box are also included and feature detailed images of objects in space on one side and exciting space facts on the back. ($99.99, ages 5 years and up)

The category winners will be announced at the TOTY Awards celebration on September 29, 2023 in New York City, New York. The TOTY Awards are a key fundraiser for The Toy Foundation to support its year-round philanthropic work to deliver the extraordinary benefits of play to children in need. Visit www.toyfoundation.org for more information.

Additional product details can be found at www.leapfrog.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

About The Toy Foundation™

The Toy Foundation™ (TTF) is a 501 (c)(3) children's charity and philanthropic arm of The Toy Association™. Our mission is to be the uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry for the benefit of all children in need. In collaboration with the toy industry, TTF aims to create a world where every child experiences the comfort, joy, and extraordinary physical, emotional, and educational benefits of play through three program areas – The Toy BankSM; Play Grants; and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Pipeline Program. TTF's signature program, The Toy Bank, has delivered more than $284 million in toys to 31 million children around the world. In 2022, TTF provided $1.9 million in Play Grants to children's hospitals nationwide and global partner organizations actively assisting thousands of Ukrainian refugees. TTF launched its DEI program in 2022 working with a network of colleges and universities to attract diverse talent to career pathways in the toy industry.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

lfagan@coynepr.com

View original content:

SOURCE VTech Electronics North America