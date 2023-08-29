CLCKR Goes Plastic Neutral to Fight Plastic Waste Epidemic

Mobile Accessory Brand Teams up With Repurpose Global to Announce Certification as World's First Plastic Neutral Mobile Accessory Brand

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLCKR, the mobile accessory brand, is now certified Plastic Neutral. The company has partnered with rePurpose Global – the world's leading Plastic Action Platform – to fund the recovery of nature-bound plastic waste as utilized across CLCKR products and packaging.

CLCKR Teams up With Repurpose Global to Announce Certification as World's First Plastic Neutral Mobile Accessory Brand

With the partnership, CLCKR is removing as much plastic as it uses by supporting waste management systems in areas of high pollution. The company is also supporting rePurpose Global's impact plan, Project Hara Kal in India, to develop and sustain a waste management system through plastic credit financing.

CLCKR's goal for 2023 is to offset 21 tons of plastic -- the equivalent of 1.1 million plastic bottles. With sustainability as a major priority for the mobile phone accessory brand, CLCKR recognizes the serious threat that plastic pollution poses to the future of our planet. Certifying products as Plastic Neutral forms part of their strategy to help recover plastic waste from the environment.

"Environmental protection is at the core of CLCKR. It is heartening to see them push the boundaries on tackling the plastic waste problem. We hope their commitment encourages more brands to take responsibility for the plastic that they are generating," said Aditya Siroya, Co-founder and Chief Impact Officer of rePurpose Global.

By having products certified Plastic Neutral, CLCKR is not only helping to tackle the plastic waste crisis, but also supporting waste workers' incomes by attaching value to hard-to-recycle plastics and providing safe, stable and fairly paid employment opportunities through local waste management enterprises.

"We have seen the devastating amount of waste generated every day by our industry, so to us, the urgency of this crisis was impossible to ignore. Our planet needs us and CLCKR is making efforts to take urgent action," said Tim Smart, president of STRAX US, distributor of subsidiary CLCKR. "We are committed to taking further internal action to reduce plastic in our supply chain, embodying our genuine dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship."

CLCKR is on the ShareASale affiliate platform. To learn more about Project Hara Kal, click here. For more information about CLCKR, visit www.clckr.com.

About CLCKR

CLCKR is the essential mobile accessory for modern creators, professionals and digital nomads. CLCKR's patented Universal and MagSafe stand & grip mobile accessories, phone cases, wallets and more are all about making life easier. The unobtrusive strap transforms your device into a portable stand for easy video watching and social scrolling in both landscape and portrait modes, whilst the grip provides a secure hold to prevent drops whether at home or on-the-go. CLCKR's practical mobile solutions enhance users' lives through their ergonomic design to help reduce stress on the hands. It is available as a Universal product that sticks to most devices with its reusable 3M Adhesive. Other products include MagSafe-compatible stands & grips, wallets and phone cases. All CLCKR products are designed for users to get the best out of their mobile devices.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. Own brands are Urbanista, CLCKR, Planet Buddies and Richmond Finch. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70,000 brick-and-mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

About rePurpose Global

rePurpose Global is the world's leading Plastic Action Platform dedicated to fighting plastic waste. Its pioneering ecosystem of solutions allows companies to invest in critical waste management infrastructure, and supports them to calculate, reduce, and balance their products' plastic footprints, while empowering grassroots waste management innovators around the world.

To date, rePurpose Global has created systemic change with hundreds of purposeful brands worldwide, including Grove Collaborative, AB InBev, The Hut Group, Burt's Bees, and Colgate. On behalf of its global coalition, the organization eliminates millions of pounds of plastic waste from nature every year, and in doing so, positively impacts the lives of 10,000+ marginalized waste workers and community members worldwide. Please see this 4-minute introduction video or go to the rePurpose Global website to explore their platform and join the movement.

View original content:

SOURCE CLCKR