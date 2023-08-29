Ataccama Announces Major Growth and Innovation Push, Names Mike McKee Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama, a market-leading unified data management platform provider, today announced it has appointed Mike McKee as its CEO. On October 1, 2023, McKee will officially succeed Michal Klaus, who has presided over Ataccama's evolution into a best-of-breed data management company since its inception in 2008.

Mike McKee, CEO of Ataccama (PRNewswire)

McKee's arrival comes at a time of high growth for Ataccama. The Company continues to be recognized by top analyst organizations in the data quality, data governance and master data management domains, and leads the market in applying groundbreaking generative AI tech to data management.

McKee is an accomplished executive with an extensive history of success in high growth technology organizations such as PTC, Rapid7, ObserveIT, which was purchased by Proofpoint in 2019, and most recently Dotmatics. During McKee's time leading ObserveIT and Dotmatics, he brought an intense focus on driving customer satisfaction, technological innovation, building strong go-to-market organizations and increasing value for all stakeholders.

Commenting on key priorities, McKee states his "strategic focus will be on disruptive product innovation, capitalizing on current company and market momentum and accelerating the trajectory of success for Ataccama for years to come. All of this is in service of our customers and prospects, ensuring we deliver real value and a continuously higher return on their investment with Ataccama."

"Ataccama is primed to build on all of the success it has enjoyed to date. Since our investment into the Company last year, we have seen demand for the platform continue to grow at an incredible pace. On behalf of the board, I'd like to congratulate Michal Klaus for his achievements across 15 years of leadership. We look forward to his continued contribution as he transitions to a Strategic Board Advisor role at Ataccama, helping with product and customer success," said Dewey Awad, a Partner at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities. "I'm also thrilled to welcome Mike McKee to the CEO seat. Mike is a transformative leader with the experience and track record of success to continue Ataccama's high growth journey. He's done incredible things in his previous roles, and we look forward to what's to come."

McKee joins Ataccama at a pivotal time for enterprises as they continue to understand how best to leverage AI for data management and take advantage of their ever-expanding data landscapes. The imperative for businesses and especially data teams to innovate at speed while automatically maintaining the security, quality and governance of their data has never been stronger.

On the opportunity facing Ataccama, McKee states, "In my due diligence it became clear that there is an ongoing and tremendous need to consolidate and make available securely all data at an organization's disposal, and leverage generative AI to make better decisions, faster. I'm honored to take on this new role and lead a company with such a strong product-market fit."

The appointment follows a series of other exciting announcements from the Company reflecting its high growth trajectory, increasing market share and commitment to innovative product development. These include the acquisition of an intelligent data visualization platform in 2021 and a $150M investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities in 2022.

About Ataccama

Ataccama enables enterprise data democratization with Ataccama ONE, a unified platform for automated data quality, MDM, and metadata management across cloud and hybrid environments. With more than 450 customers around the globe, we enable business and data teams to collaborate on creating high-quality, reusable data products and massively scale data-driven innovation while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com.

