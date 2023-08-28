Stagwell Announces Two Upcoming Investor Conferences with Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Well Fargo Ad Day (September 27, 2023) - Leadership of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC), Stagwell's suite of technology solutions for marketers, will participate in a fireside chat about how generative AI is transforming advertising, and offer a demo of SMC products.
  • Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference (October 3, 2023) – Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings with investors.

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC...
