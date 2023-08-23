Lifeway Foods Expands Capacity and Operating Efficiencies on Farmer Cheese Manufacturing to Meet Growing Demand for Viral Recipes Using Blended Cottage Cheese

Brand Also Plans New Marketing and Advertising Campaigns to Support Growth

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today announced plans to increase cheese production, along with investments in technology that will cut production time by more than half. The Company will be implementing new automation and efficiency plans to ensure the brand is equipped for future demand and potential distribution opportunities as the brand embarks upon a series of marketing and advertising initiatives to introduce Lifeway Farmer Cheese to new audiences.

Lifeway Farmer Cheese has a flavor similar to cottage cheese, spreads like cream cheese, and has the added benefits of protein and probiotics. The ultra-creamy texture makes it the perfect addition to all your recipes. Plus, it's up to 99% lactose-free, gluten-free and contains no added salt, making it lower in sodium than many cottage cheese varieties. With its mild, smooth flavor, Lifeway Farmer Cheese adds richness to all of your favorite dishes.

One of the season's biggest surprise trends has been the emergence of cottage cheese recipes on social media. Videos matching the term "blended cottage cheese" now have over 320 million views on TikTok. Lifeway Farmer cheese is an alternative to this time-consuming kitchen hack. Lifeway Farmer Cheese is a strained, dry curd soft cheese that requires no blending to achieve that creamy texture, thus eliminating the extra step in the kitchen so you can enjoy it as-is.

Aficionados of Eastern European style cheeses may be familiar with farmer cheese, also known as Twaróg, a variety of quark. Lifeway Farmer Cheese is a premium, reduced fat, low-calorie cultured soft cheese made with Lifeway Foods' small batch, artisanal recipe. A highly sought-after favorite in many specialty stores, Lifeway Farmer Cheese has been a staple since its introduction almost 37 years ago. Like the brand's well-known kefir, Lifeway Farmer Cheese has seen increased interest from consumers and major retailers in recent years.

Lifeway Foods Farmer Cheese is now available nationwide. Learn more about Lifeway Farmer Cheese, its versatility and find your new favorite recipe. Locate it in a store near you by visiting: https://lifewaykefir.com/where-to-buy/ .

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

