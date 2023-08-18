Flagman Mobile-the "Know-How" of Flagman Telecom Enables On-the-Go Business Communication

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based Flagman Telecom, a leading provider of innovative VoIP phone services, announces the launch of its latest product, Flagman Mobile.

Flagman Mobile-the "Know-How" of Flagman Telecom Enables On-the-Go Business Communications

This new service offers existing customers an enhanced mobile experience by introducing SIM and eSIM cards that provide all the features of regular desk business phones, including call recording, IVR, Hunt Group, Routing by Schedule, etc.

Flagman Telecom has been operating in the US VoIP telephone services industry for about ten years and has acquired a circle of loyal customers. "The mutual trust and synergetic relations with our customers gained along our journey drive us to develop innovative ideas to meet their evolving needs and provide top-notch services," said Karen Petrosyan, CEO at Flagman Telecom, Inc. "By introducing Flagman Mobile, we empower companies to maintain seamless communication and enhance customer service, even when working outside the traditional office environment," added Greg Malkhasyan, CFO at Flagman Telecom.

One of the critical advantages of Flagman Mobile's SIM and eSIM cards is their 2-in-1 functionality. Combining the benefits of a business phone with the convenience of a cellular network, this service empowers businesses to elevate their customer service to new heights. Now, on-the-go professionals can enjoy the same features previously managed primarily by desk phones.

The SIM and eSIM cards offered by Flagman Mobile extend coverage to areas with poor Internet connectivity by utilizing cellular antennas as VOIP Business phones do. This innovative service is best for entities whose employees frequently operate outside traditional workspaces. It ensures connectivity and exceptional customer service for all types of businesses, irrespective of their size and location.

Existing customers can effortlessly upgrade their services, while new customers can enjoy the benefits of this groundbreaking solution without needing a prior account.

For more information about Flagman Mobile, please visit: https://flagmantelecom.com/mobile

About Flagman Telecom:

Established in 2014, Flagman Telecom is a leading provider of VoIP business phone services, offering innovative and customized solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on enhancing professionalism, improving productivity, and streamlining communication, Flagman Telecom's cutting-edge features and comprehensive monitoring tools ensure that businesses can effectively manage their customer service, regardless of their physical location. By delivering unmatched value and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Flagman Telecom has earned its reputation as a trusted partner in revolutionizing business communications.

