Tuniu Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023
- Net revenues in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 170.5% year-over-year to RMB100.0 million (US$13.8 million[1]).
- Revenues from package tours in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 632.3% year-over-year to RMB69.8 million (US$9.6 million).
- Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 296.0% year-over-year to RMB65.4 million (US$9.0 million).
- Income from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB6.8 million (US$0.9 million), compared to a loss from operations of RMB122.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP[2] income from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB12.1 million (US$1.7 million), compared to a Non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB38.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.
- Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB221.0 thousand (US$30.0 thousand), compared to a net loss of RMB128.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million), compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of RMB44.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.
"We are encouraged to report a strong performance for the second quarter of 2023, with our net revenues growing by 170.5% year-over-year, and revenues from packaged tours increasing by 632.3% year-over-year. We have achieved our first quarterly operating profit since Tuniu's listing and our first quarterly net income since the pandemic outbreak." said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This demonstrates that as the external environment improves, we have effective strategies in place across our products, services and technology to strengthen Tuniu's operational and financial performance. We will continue to leverage Tuniu's core advantages in both the upstream and downstream segments of our industry chain, differentiating ourselves in the market as we continue to create value for our customers and shareholders."
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2513 on June 30, 2023 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.
[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.
Second Quarter 2023 Results
Net revenues were RMB100.0 million (US$13.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 170.5% from the corresponding period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of packaged tours as the travel market recovers.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB69.8 million (US$9.6 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 632.3% from the corresponding period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.
- Other revenues were RMB30.2 million (US$4.2 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.0% from the corresponding period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increase in service fees received from insurance companies.
Cost of revenues was RMB34.5 million (US$4.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 69.0% from the corresponding period in 2022. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 34.6% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 55.3% in the corresponding period in 2022.
Gross profit was RMB65.4 million (US$9.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 296.0% from the corresponding period in 2022.
Operating expenses were RMB58.6 million (US$8.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year decrease of 57.9% from the corresponding period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the fact that the Company did not incur gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill in the second quarter of 2023. Gain on disposals of subsidiaries, which was recorded in other operating income, in the amount of RMB32.8 million and impairment of goodwill in the amount of RMB112.1 million were incurred as operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB13.8 million (US$1.9 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.0%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in amortization of acquired intangible assets.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB24.9 million (US$3.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB21.7 million (US$3.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.0%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses.
Income from operations was RMB6.8 million (US$0.9 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a loss from operations of RMB122.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill, was RMB12.1 million (US$1.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023.
Net income was RMB221.0 thousand (US$30.0 thousand) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of RMB128.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill, was RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB126.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill, was RMB6.0 million (US$0.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023.
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.1 billion (US$155.5 million).
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2023, Tuniu expects to generate RMB163.5 million to RMB171.3 million of net revenues, which represents a 110% to 120% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2022. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
About Tuniu
Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; the impact of the COVID-19 on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income/(loss) from operations, net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.
This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
(Financial Tables Follow)
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
153,835
309,153
42,634
Restricted cash
44,052
31,335
4,321
Short-term investments
724,413
787,348
108,580
Accounts receivable, net
33,644
77,746
10,722
Amounts due from related parties
1,030
2,855
394
Prepayments and other current assets
242,994
222,491
30,683
Total current assets
1,199,968
1,430,928
197,334
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
230,562
230,827
31,832
Property and equipment, net
85,182
79,225
10,926
Intangible assets, net
30,672
28,767
3,967
Land use right, net
92,590
91,559
12,627
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
33,204
14,905
2,055
Goodwill
114,661
114,661
15,812
Other non-current assets
91,091
73,596
10,149
Total non-current assets
677,962
633,540
87,368
Total assets
1,877,930
2,064,468
284,702
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND
EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
7,517
7,215
995
Accounts and notes payable
261,873
328,760
45,338
Amounts due to related parties
4,710
5,522
762
Salary and welfare payable
26,507
24,314
3,353
Taxes payable
4,047
1,737
240
Advances from customers
98,899
247,473
34,128
Operating lease liabilities, current
12,439
2,667
368
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
358,312
349,899
48,252
Total current liabilities
774,304
967,587
133,436
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
26,482
10,014
1,381
Deferred tax liabilities
6,839
6,433
887
Long-term borrowings
11,959
10,941
1,509
Total non-current liabilities
45,280
27,388
3,777
Total liabilities
819,584
994,975
137,213
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
27,200
27,200
3,751
Equity
Ordinary shares
249
249
34
Less: Treasury stock
(288,600)
(287,548)
(39,655)
Additional paid-in capital
9,125,655
9,129,654
1,259,037
Accumulated other comprehensive income
298,981
312,677
43,120
Accumulated deficit
(8,028,261)
(8,034,620)
(1,108,025)
Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity
1,108,024
1,120,412
154,511
Noncontrolling interests
(76,878)
(78,119)
(10,773)
Total equity
1,031,146
1,042,293
143,738
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
1,877,930
2,064,468
284,702
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
9,531
40,130
69,793
9,625
Others
27,426
23,051
30,159
4,159
Net revenues
36,957
63,181
99,952
13,784
Cost of revenues
(20,440)
(24,301)
(34,547)
(4,764)
Gross profit
16,517
38,880
65,405
9,020
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(13,963)
(14,328)
(13,820)
(1,906)
Sales and marketing
(24,474)
(19,987)
(24,906)
(3,435)
General and administrative
(23,888)
(22,319)
(21,741)
(2,998)
Impairment of goodwill
(112,102)
-
-
-
Other operating income
35,059
762
1,841
254
Total operating expenses
(139,368)
(55,872)
(58,626)
(8,085)
(Loss)/income from operations
(122,851)
(16,992)
6,779
935
Other income/(expenses)
Interest and investment income, net
5,206
6,321
7,122
982
Interest Expense
(582)
(1,149)
(218)
(30)
Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net
(11,424)
3,514
(15,152)
(2,090)
Other income, net
302
1,101
1,820
251
(Loss)/income before income tax expense
(129,349)
(7,205)
351
48
Income taxes benefit/(expense)
21
203
(783)
(108)
Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates
790
(469)
653
90
Net (loss)/income
(128,538)
(7,471)
221
30
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,019)
(454)
(437)
(60)
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
Corporation
(126,519)
(7,017)
658
90
Net (loss)/income
(128,538)
(7,471)
221
30
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
17,277
(4,040)
17,736
2,446
Comprehensive (loss)/income
(111,261)
(11,511)
17,957
2,476
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders - basic and diluted
(0.34)
(0.02)
-
-
Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted*
(1.02)
(0.06)
-
-
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
basic (loss)/income per share
371,112,997
371,394,686
371,418,638
371,418,638
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
diluted (loss)/income per share
371,112,997
371,394,686
376,427,714
376,427,714
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：
Cost of revenues
291
18
54
7
Research and product development
299
18
54
7
Sales and marketing
448
(16)
28
4
General and administrative
1,639
758
4,383
604
Total
2,677
778
4,519
622
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Gain on disposals
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of subsidiaries
of goodwill
Result
Income from operations
6,779
4,519
828
-
-
12,126
Net income
221
4,519
828
-
-
5,568
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
Corporation
658
4,519
828
-
-
6,005
Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Gain on disposals
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of subsidiaries
of goodwill
Result
Loss from operations
(16,992)
778
828
-
-
(15,386)
Net loss
(7,471)
778
828
-
-
(5,865)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
Corporation
(7,017)
778
828
-
-
(5,411)
Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Gain on disposals
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of subsidiaries
of goodwill
Result
Loss from operations
(122,851)
2,677
1,939
(32,786)
112,102
(38,919)
Net loss
(128,538)
2,677
1,939
(32,786)
112,102
(44,606)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
Corporation
(126,519)
2,677
1,939
(32,786)
112,102
(42,587)
SOURCE Tuniu Corporation