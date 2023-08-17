IDENTOS further strengthens public sector market with addition of Patricia Wiebe

IDENTOS, headquartered in Toronto continues to grow as it welcomes former BC identity expert to senior leadership team



TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - IDENTOS Inc., a leader in identity and access management, welcomes identity and public sector expert: Patricia Wiebe to its senior leadership team.

Patricia's unparalleled expertise in our industry makes her an invaluable asset, especially for public sector customers

Wiebe joins the senior leadership team as a Director, Product Management, to better support IDENTOS' public sector customers and their evolving needs. Wiebe is an accomplished leader in citizen identity and innovator in verification and authentication, with over twenty-five years of experience in identity management, digital service delivery and IT in both the private and public sectors. Most recently, she was the Senior Director of Digital Identity for the Province of British Columbia, with past projects that include leading the development of the BC Services Card program and digital identity services.

"We are so excited to have Patricia Wiebe on board. We've had the pleasure of getting to know Patricia through her role at the BC Government and are thrilled that she's chosen IDENTOS as her next hop on an already decorated career. Patricia's unparalleled expertise in our industry makes her an invaluable asset, especially for our public sector customers who place their trust in us. We consider ourselves truly fortunate to have acquired the very best in the field to lead us forward." –Mike Cook, CEO, IDENTOS Inc.

"I am thrilled to embrace this new opportunity as a member of the IDENTOS team, where we share a common vision of solving digital public service delivery challenges. I look forward to diving in, leveraging my extensive experience to continue to pave the way for transformative solutions that make a meaningful difference in citizens' lives." – Patricia Wiebe, Director, Product Management, IDENTOS Inc.

IDENTOS currently has over 60 employees amongst its 4 offices in: Toronto, Canada; Victoria, Canada; New York, US; and Bad Aibling, Germany.

IDENTOS (IDENTOS Inc.) designs and develops digital identity & access technology to meet modern demands of user-centricity, respect for privacy and distributed system interoperability. IDENTOS enables sectors such as healthcare, finance and government to quickly connect consumers, partners and data silos together safely for seamless digital experiences, platform enablement, API integrations, and more. For more information, visit: http://www.identos.com

