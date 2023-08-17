Egis Capital Partners Invests in Construction Technology Company Sensera Systems, Inc.

Investment to accelerate growth and bolster Company's best-in-class construction technology offering

SUMMIT, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Egis Capital Partners, a growth-focused private equity firm investing in the safety, security and protection industry, led and closed on a Series A equity investment in Sensera Systems, Inc., a market leader in reliable, easy-to-deploy solar/cellular cameras and real-time jobsite intelligence software. The capital raised will support Sensera's commitment to enhancing project execution and outcomes for its more than 1800 construction contractor and owner clients. MUUS Asset Management participated in the round. Egis Capital Partners and MUUS bring a combination of security and construction technology experience to support Sensera's ongoing success as a leading provider of construction technology solutions.

Founded in 2014, Sensera Systems provides flexible, reliable, and affordable site intelligence technology for construction contractors and developers. The Company's software, cameras, mobile apps, analytics, and value-adding services are designed for projects and entities, both large and small, to enhance productivity, collaboration, security, marketing, and risk and safety management. Sensera has integrated its solution with leading project management system providers such as Procore, Autodesk, and others and continues its commitment to the construction industry through a broader range of technology, AI, and an expanded partner ecosystem. Beyond construction, Sensera provides solutions to hundreds of municipalities, utilities, and infrastructure clients across North America.

"We are excited to partner with Sensera Systems, a proven leader in video management solutions in demanding environments. We have been impressed by Sensera's founder and management team over the long period of time we have gotten to know them. Sensera has built a best-in-class platform and has shown impressive dedication to understanding the needs of its customers," said Robert Chefitz, Managing Partner at Egis Capital Partners. "We believe Sensera is a continuation of our successful investments like Alarm.com, Brivo, and ButterflyMX. This is our fourth investment in video management solutions and our second in the construction industry."

The investment from Egis Capital Partners and MUUS will enable Sensera Systems to continue to provide the construction industry, property owners, municipalities, and critical infrastructure enhanced, intelligent remote monitoring solutions built on Sensera's video-centric technology. The capital and expertise of Egis will serve to accelerate Sensera's commitment to continued technological advancement and penetration in existing and adjacent markets.

"We are thrilled to announce this investment from Egis Capital Partners, which will allow us to accelerate innovation and increase the breadth of our product offering," said Rob Garber, CEO, Sensera Systems. "Sensera was founded to open access to high-quality solar wireless site technology to all, and this new investment will enable us to better serve the global community at large."

The investment transaction closed in August 2023.

About Egis Capital Partners

Egis Capital Partners makes buyout and growth investments in technology-driven businesses in the Safety, Security, and Protection industry. Since 2008, Egis has made 17 platform investments in the space, leading to lasting positive relationships with investors, directors, and operators within the industry. Egis is focused on partnering with companies that can benefit from its industry knowledge, operational and financial expertise, C-level relationships, and proactive ownership model. Egis targets companies in North America with enterprise values ranging between $20 million and $200 million that require a total equity investment between $10 million and $80 million. For additional information, visit www.egiscapitalpartners.com.

About Sensera Systems

Sensera Systems is the market leader in affordable, easy-to-deploy solar cameras and real-time jobsite intelligence. Our solutions are purpose-built for the rigors of temporary and permanent outdoor and remote sites. Deployed by over 1800 General Contractors across North America, Sensera Systems' solutions help improve project productivity, safety, and security. Securely managed from a single cloud-based platform, its solutions provide the most reliable and cost-effective visual monitoring and surveillance in the industry, all in a hassle-free package that is easy to set up and use within minutes. For more information about Sensera Systems, please visit our website www.senserasystems.com

