Viant Medical Earns Sustainability Award

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viant Medical, a global medical device services provider, announced today that it has earned a 2023 silver rating for sustainability. This annual rating is awarded by EcoVadis, the world's largest provider of business sustainability ratings.

"Viant's vision is to be the medical device industry's most trusted design and manufacturing services partner," said Alton Shader, CEO, Viant. "Sustainability is a critical part of achieving this goal. For us, sustainability means not only thinking about how we can better our environment, but how we can improve the health and well-being of our associates, the patients we support, and the communities where we do business."

He added, "This recognition from EcoVadis is gratifying because it acknowledges Viant's commitment to sustainability, as well as the significant investments we've made in enhancing the environments where we live and work."

Viant Medical's sustainability initiatives include sustainability training across all of its sites around the world; the launch of a Recycling 'Green' Team, global community outreach programs, and energy-savings initiatives.

About EcoVadis

Recognized globally as the most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, EcoVadis has rated more than 100,000 companies based on the incorporation of sustainability and corporate social responsibility into their businesses. Comprising over 200 categories in 175 countries, the EcoVadis rating method utilizes global sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000 Social Responsibility Standard.

About Viant

Viant is a global medical device design and manufacturing services provider that partners and innovates with customers to provide the highest quality, life-enhancing medical devices. The company achieves this through its depth and breadth of capabilities, end-to-end integration, technical expertise, and relentless focus on its customers and operational excellence. With more than 7,000 associates across 25 locations worldwide, Viant offers a unique combination of small-company service and attention with big-company resources. For more information, visit viantmedical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

