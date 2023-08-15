Mission Wealth Named for the Seventh Time to Inc. 5000 List

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Mission Wealth ranks No. 3746 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Mission Wealth Logo (PRNewswire)

Mission Wealth is named to the prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 list, the seventh time for the firm.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country. Our team of dedicated professionals is committed to providing holistic and comprehensive financial advice, delivered with care and professionalism," said Matt Adams, CEO of Mission Wealth. "With such a wonderful group of recipients on this prestigious list, we are humbled to rank for the seventh time. The future of our industry is bright, with enhanced services and new technologies enriching the client experience and adding to the depth of trust and client-to-advisor relationship that we so treasure."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including methodology, company profiles, and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Mission Wealth

Founded in 2000, Mission Wealth is a national Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that proudly serves over 2,750 clients and families and manages over $6.3 billion in assets across the United States. For more information on Mission Wealth's values and services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or call (805) 882-2360.

Mission Wealth | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

00531308 08/23

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mission Wealth Management, LP