Groundfloor named to Inc. 5000 List for the fourth consecutive year

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor , the wealthtech platform offering the ease of savings with the real returns of investing, is once again announcing it's one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The company has made it onto the prestigious Inc. 5000 List for the fourth consecutive year. For this year's list, Groundfloor ranks 2,293rd, achieving 240% revenue growth during the past three years. Amongst financial services companies, Groundfloor ranks as the 140th fastest growing company in the country. It comes in at no. 105 for Georgia-based companies.

"Groundfloor is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. We're proud to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the country for four years in a row," said co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "As any founder knows, maintaining consistent revenue growth becomes more challenging each year you're in business. We're grateful that investors on our platform continue to look beyond sensationalist headlines about housing. Every year, more of them trade out of REITs to build their own diversified portfolios of fractionalized real estate investments on Groundfloor instead."

Groundfloor was founded in 2013 by Dally and Nick Bhargava with a mission to make private capital markets accessible to all. It became the very first company qualified to offer short-term, real estate debt investments to everyone.

Groundfloor has continued to demonstrate its innovation by announcing regulatory qualification last month for its Notes product , which is now accessible to both accredited and non-accredited investors alike. Similar to a secured corporate bond, Groundfloor Notes are publicly issued, non-traded debt securities collateralized and secured by a pool of real estate loans. Combining shorter maturities with a direct security interest delivers an investment with higher yields, more liquidity, and a lower risk profile than many other debt offerings on the market today. Current Groundfloor Notes available for investment ranging from 5-10% interest.

Groundfloor currently has more than 225,000 registered users. Key reasons why investors choose Groundfloor include:

Consistent 10% returns with short-term yields delivered in 9-18 months

Nearly $300 million in Assets Under Management (AUM)

Surpassing more than $1 billion in investments on its platform

Originating more than 4,100 loans to more than 2,000 independent developers and operators of fix-and-flip, new construction or buy-and-rent properties

Developing new categories of residential real estate investment products including debt and equity

Raising $41 million in capital, including several rounds of public investment, with 30.2% of Groundfloor being customer owned

Garnering numerous awards for its rapid growth, innovation and culture

About Groundfloor

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, Groundfloor is an award-winning fintech company that offers the ease of savings with the real returns of investing. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing completely new financial products for individual investors, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including four years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have consistently seen 10% annualized returns across its short-term investment offerings. For more information or to get started investing fractionally in real estate, visit Groundfloor.com .

