Better Battery Co. Launches Products at 100 Select Wegmans Locations

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Battery Co., the world's first carbon-neutral alkaline battery with a built-in recycling program and a zero landfill commitment, is proud to announce the availability of its products at Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., a leading American supermarket chain. Starting this month, Better Battery Co. products will be available at over 100 select Wegmans locations, making it easier than ever for customers to access environmentally friendly and sustainable battery options.

Better Battery Co. (BBCo) high-quality alkaline batteries.

The collaboration with Wegmans is a notable milestone for Better Battery Co., as it signifies the company's inaugural retail partnership within the grocery sector, showcasing its growing influence and brand visibility in alignment with Wegmans' commitment to sustainability and community engagement. Wegmans, founded in 1916 in Rochester, New York, is a respected and privately held supermarket chain with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement. Wegmans operates 109 stores in eight states and the District of Columbia.

Jaclyn Byles, the co-founder of Better Battery Co., expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to be on the store shelves of Wegmans, offering people a more positive way to power their household and other devices. Our mission has always been to create a battery that not only performs well but also minimizes its impact on the environment. Working with Wegmans, which shares our commitment to sustainability, is a crucial step in our efforts to make eco-friendly batteries easily accessible to everyone."

Better Battery Co. aims to revolutionize the battery industry by providing consumers with an eco-conscious alternative to traditional alkaline batteries. The company's fully sustainable process for recycling batteries and packaging ensures maximum recycling of every single component, effectively offsetting the carbon footprint associated with each step of the batteries' lifecycle, from production to shipping and recycling.

The company's product range that will be available at Wegmans includes six SKUs, catering to various battery needs: AA-40, AAA-40, Combo kit (20-AA + 20-AAA), 12-C, 12-D, and 12-9V. Each package not only houses the batteries but also doubles as a convenient container for their return, simplifying the recycling process. Better Battery Co.'s commitment to being carbon neutral and its innovative recycling program makes it an obvious choice for environmentally conscious consumers who want to make a positive impact on the planet.

About Better Battery Co.:

Better Battery Co. is the world's first carbon-neutral alkaline battery company, dedicated to creating a better and more sustainable future for all. With a built-in recycling program, the company ensures that every component of their batteries is recycled, leaving zero waste in landfills. By offsetting the carbon footprint throughout the battery's life cycle, Better Battery Co. is committed to providing greener and more efficient power solutions.

