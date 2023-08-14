Christian Mode Makes Ge1244 Geiger Watch with an antique and elegant design

In April, it topped the watch category for the sixth consecutive year in Korean brand preference

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Mode, a small and medium-sized company established to produce OEMs as well as produce its own brands with years of proven technology in local and overseas projects, has been selected as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's Social Economy Growth Support Project announced by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

Christian Mode, a professional watch manufacturer that officially launched the GEIGER watch in Korea in 2004, said it has partnered with a global watch brand to accelerate not only manufacturing but also distribution to strengthen its position in the watch manufacturing industry. Therefore, it is evolving into a distribution company that has signed a license contract with a Christian Mode luxury brand and opened duty-free shops and specialized businesses across the country.

Geiger is an Austrian brand founded in 1906. Since 2003, Christian Mode and Geiger have signed a watch license agreement and have been introducing their products. GEIGER, which topped the pantheon watch category in April 2023 Korean brand preference for six consecutive years, captivated consumers with its excellent quality and antique design.

GEIGER's watch GE1244, which was introduced as a notable product for this business, is a women's watch made with antique and wow designs using natural stone. Both bezel and band used Swarovski stones, and Swiss Ronda Movement was worn to enhance the performance of the product. In addition, two additional leather bands were produced to enable various styles of production.

Christian Mode CEO said, "Our company is smoothly conducting business through a wide store infrastructure of more than 100 places. It has already secured its position in Korea and is making efforts to expand its manufacturing and distribution areas. In addition, the brands we are working on are showing steady sales growth in department stores and specialty stores, and we are doing our best to satisfy consumer products."

