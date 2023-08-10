OC&C launches equalized paid parental leave for all parents globally

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OC&C Strategy Consultants has announced the launch of the firm's fully equalized paid parental leave policy for all employees in a global move towards gender equality. Rolling out the equalized policy across all 12 offices, Australia, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Netherlands, U.S. and U.K. is a market-leading move.

The policy promotes shared care through both equalizing paid leave and introducing flexibility for how that leave is taken; allowing all parents, regardless of gender, to make decisions based on what works for them.

The firm is also providing support before, during and after leave – including ramp-up options that help with a smoother transition back to work, parental coaching, emergency childcare and flexible hours.

Will Hayllar, OC&Cs Global Managing Partner explains: "OC&C's strategy is simple: to be the best home for the best strategy talent. We have done a good job over the last 35 years building that "best home", but work still needs to be done to make the career sustainable for primary carers, who are often women. We are extremely excited about the impact fully equalized leave will have on parents' ability to form truly special bonds with their children, on the careers of our parent colleagues and their partners, and on OC&C's ability to attract and retain the very best talent."

Danielle Lestrade, OC&Cs Global Director of People comments: "We live in a time of dual-career households and traditional parental policies are increasingly coming under scrutiny for not reflecting this dynamic. Instead, these traditions push birth givers, mothers, or primary adopters to do the lion's share of early life childcare while the other parent returns to work. We wholeheartedly believe that becoming a parent should not be a barrier to advancing in your career and for the past four years we have been evolving our entire parental strategy to reflect this."

Griffin Greenberg, OC&C USA Talent Manager also notes: "Equalized paid leave for all employees is a fantastic way to foster an inclusive and family-friendly work environment at OC&C. By taking this progressive step, we can ensure that all our employees are well supported in their journey to starting or expanding a family while maintain a thriving career. Particularly in the US where options for parental leave are often minimal or unpaid entirely, we are truly proud to be among the top-tier of those US companies who are pushing initiatives to support families of all kinds."

About OC&C

Founded in 1987, OC&C is a leading global strategy consulting firm that brings clear thinking to the most complex issues facing today's management teams. OC&C's client roster includes some of the world's most respected companies throughout the retail, consumer goods, leisure & hospitality, media, technology, industrial products and services and private equity sectors.

