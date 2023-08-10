Jolly Pets to Launch Tuff Flyer and Debut Fill'n Treat at SuperZoo August 16-18

Popular pet products company to display over 25 toy collections at largest pet retail industry event in North America

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Pets, a manufacturer of premier pet products made in the U.S., will launch Tuff Flyer, new flying disc gliding toy, and debut Fill'n Treat, the brand's first all-natural consumable product, at SuperZoo Booth 5257, Mandalay Bay, August 16 – 18, 2023. Louisa Casto, marketing director for Jolly Pets, a subsidiary of Tenth Avenue Holdings (TAH) LLC, made the announcement.

Jolly Pets' wide range of over 25 product collections is available at JollyPets.com and will be on display at SuperZoo.

"We are passionate about continuously striving to meet the evolving needs of pet owners," says Casto. "SuperZoo offers an unparalleled opportunity for us to showcase our latest creations, designed with the utmost care and precision to enhance the lives of pets and their owners."

Jolly Pets is committed to creating durable and engaging toys that withstand rigorous, interactive play and offer endless entertainment. Innovative designs are carefully crafted using pet-safe materials to ensure the utmost safety and durability, making them suitable for dogs of all breeds and sizes.

The 5-ounce Fill'n Treat no mess tube has a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $7.99 and the 1-ounce Fill'n Treat travel sachet a MSRP of $1.99. Crafted in the U.S. from just three all natural ingredients – roasted peanuts, ethically sourced palm oil, and all-natural ground pumpkin powder – Fill'n Treat is designed with a handy no-mess spout for easy treat dispenser toy stuffing and delicious treating fun. It has no preservatives, artificial flavors, or colors, and no added sugar, salt, high fructose corn syrup or xylitol.

The Jolly Tuff Flyer is not only an excellent choice for land-based play but also floats effortlessly on water, making it perfect for splashing around during pool or beach adventures. Additionally, this toy is specifically designed and guaranteed to withstand the mighty jaws of powerful chewers, providing a safe and durable play experience that will stand the test of time.

The Jolly Tuff Flyer will be available at SuperZoo for pre-order to retailers only with a MSRP of $9.99. Beginning in September, consumers will be able to order the new flying disc gliding toy at JollyPets.com.

SuperZoo is the most-attended pet industry trade show in North America, established by World Pet Association in 1950 as an annual gathering place for the entire industry to connect, learn and do business. Ever since, the show has continued to grow—and it now boasts more buyers and education hours than any other industry event on the continent. With its rich education offerings, easy-to-shop show floor and energizing, fun-filled atmosphere, SuperZoo has earned its reputation as North America's premier pet retail event—and the industry's most productive and vibrant trade show of the year. For details visit SuperZoo.org.

About Jolly Pets: Founded in 1994 in Northeast Ohio, Jolly Pets manufactures dog toys for all breeds and sizes. Its focus has always been on the happiness and health of your pet. It is the umbrella company for Kitty Kasas and Horsemen's Pride. Its philanthropic arm, Jolly Rescues, works with shelters all over the country to help promote their adoptable dogs, provide them with supplies, and raise awareness about the importance of adopting shelter dogs. The product line is available in brick-and-mortar stores that include Tractor Supply Company, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus, PetSmart; and online at Amazon, Chewy, and more. For further information, visit www.JollyPets.com.

About Tenth Avenue Holdings:

Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company based in New York City that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook & York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store, Under Your Skin. For more information, visit www.tenave.com.

