Byrna Urges Mark Zuckerberg to Reconsider Ad Classification

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) is embarking on a proactive approach to restore its fruitful advertising partnership with Meta. Following the unexpected rejection of its ad campaigns, the company is making a direct appeal to CEO Mark Zuckerberg through strategically placed billboards scheduled to appear in Los Angeles, California and announcements via Byrna's social media channels.

Byrna implores social media networks to use common-sense ad policies relating to less-lethal self-defense options. People have the right to know.

Byrna specializes in manufacturing and selling non-lethal self-defense products, including pistol and rifle launchers, pepper spray, body armor, and recently introduced non-lethal 12-gauge shotgun ammunition (kinetic projectiles) used by law enforcement, private security and thousands of civilians. The Byrna non-lethal self-defense launchers are not classified by the ATF as a firearm, thus do not require licenses or permits to own and are available for use in all 50 states, as well as in Canada and Latin America.

For two years, Byrna successfully ran advertising campaigns on Facebook and Instagram, aimed at educating users about how their products enable consumers to defend themselves without resorting to lethal force. However, in early 2023 the social media networks began to reject Byrna's marketing efforts classifying their products as contraband. In previous instances, Byrna was able to successfully appeal their bot-reviewed advertising rejections to human reviewers who understood Byrna's mission to save lives. Ultimately, Byrna's marketing messages were allowed to be distributed to their intended audiences.

"Anyone who has experienced the frustration of working with Meta and facing ad rejections understands our predicament," remarked Luan Pham, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer at Byrna. "Our investment in these billboards, supported by our dedicated Byrna community, is an effort to connect with Mark Zuckerberg and engage in a conversation about how Byrna products strive to save lives, not take them. From the personal safety perspective, 'People have the Right to Know' all the options available. Once Mark becomes more knowledgeable with the facts, we are confident he will support Byrna's mission to provide law-abiding citizens with tools to defend their safety without having to take a life."

With crime rates escalating daily, the need for ordinary citizens to safeguard themselves, their homes, and their families is evident. Byrna firmly believes that individuals should have the opportunity to protect themselves without resorting to lethal means. Reconsidering the classification of Byrna ads on the Meta ad platform can save lives. All it takes is one conversation with someone willing to invest the time to understand our mission and its potential impact.

About Byrna:

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD, LE, EP, TCR and Mission 4 personal security devices, state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launchers designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

