Inland Empire Health Plan invests in reducing barriers in underserved communities through Community Health Worker cohort graduation

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) recently celebrated the inaugural graduating class of its Community Health Worker (CHW) Residency Program during a special celebration at its Rancho Cucamonga-based headquarters.

The spotlight was placed on nine CHWs who completed the weeks-long program focused on the mission of reducing barriers to health care services in marginalized and underserved communities.

"I know [going through the program] was a journey and you've learned a lot and brought your experience, your wisdom and your connections to the community and really helped shape our program going forward," said Dr. Takashi Wada, IEHP's chief medical officer, during the ceremony on July 27. "We've been learning along with you in how to deliver a meaningful program that's going to provide value to our communities and give you the experience and tools that you'll need to be successful in any role as a community health worker."

IEHP's CHW program launched in March, with the first cohort beginning their studies on May 6. CHWs participated in six weeks of in-person training, followed by three weeks of field practicum training, explained IEHP Community Behavioral Health Manager Belinda Hernandez.

"We developed training around the community health worker core competencies and enhanced training by including an introduction to health care services," she said. "Topics covered focused on foundational skills with enhanced training on specific areas such as quality measures, health outcomes and evidence-based approaches and techniques."

CHWs will receive ongoing training to ensure they stay up to date on any new resources. They also will be paired with a provider in the community to address chronic conditions, preventative health care needs and health-related social needs throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Estrella Garcia, among the nine graduates, summed up the CHW program as an "eye-opening journey filled with growth, empathy and empowerment that has not only opened my perspective but also has equipped me with invaluable skills in challenging situations."

"My team has been so supportive and have inspired me to embrace who I am and love myself the way I am," she continued. "They are truly, truly community health workers at heart."

In addition to Garcia, IEHP's inaugural CHW cohort included Astin Medina Carranza, April Watkins, Serena Hong, Jackiie Tovar-Sandoval, Princess Egiebor, Dre Graves and Lizette Olmedo. The next cohort is expected to begin their studies on Aug. 21.

For more information on the CHW benefit, go to www.dhcs.ca.gov/community-health-workers.

