Tealium ranks a CDP Leader on Everest Group's CDP PEAK Matrix

The company was recognized for its strategic product roadmap and critical focus on data collection and activation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium , the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform (CDP), has been named a Leader on the Everest Group CDP PEAK Matrix® . Tealium was recognized as a major CDP player, touted for its strong focus on data collection and activation.

Tealium logo (PRNewsFoto/Tealium) (PRNewswire)

According to the report, the CDP PEAK Matrix® is a comprehensive assessment that evaluates the top CDP providers based on solution capabilities and broader market sentiment, including direct customer feedback. Tealium was specifically recognized for being the largest independent CDP and vendor neutrality; highlighting its global presence and integration capabilities with the world's leading technology providers.

"This achievement is attributed to Tealium's exceptional technological prowess, extensive range of tools and solutions, and its strong roadmap for innovation," said Nisha Krishan, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Additionally, Tealium's strategic partnerships with technology and system integration firms, along with its global footprint across diverse industries, have further solidified its position in the market."

This report's timeliness is concurrent with rapid challenges impacting the market, including strengthening privacy regulations , the deprecation of third-party cookies, and demanding consumer buying behaviors. The PEAK Matrix® also identified CDP leaders by their commitment to innovation, strategic product roadmap, and talent initiatives, including Tealium's LIFT University, and various leadership and coaching programs.

"Our customers are at the heart of what we do and who we are. We're proud to support the world's leading businesses in better connecting with their customers through the power of data," said Phil Hollrah, Vice President, Product Marketing at Tealium.

Read the full report here.

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium's Newsroom .

About Tealium

As the most trusted CDP, Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium's solutions include a customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. More than 850 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

CONTACT: Natalie Passarelli, natalie.passarelli@tealium.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tealium