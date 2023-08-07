Masan Group named among Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023 by HR Asia

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the recent HR Asia Awards, Masan Group was recognized with two prestigious honors. The company was bestowed with the title of "Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023," and it also got the special award category for "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" in acknowledgment of its commitment to fostering a diverse, equal, and inclusive working environment.

Masan Group – Best company to work for in Asia

The "Best Place to Work in Asia" award is a highly esteemed international accolade presented annually by HR Asia, the premier magazine on human resources in Asia. It aims to assess and recognize businesses with outstanding HR policies, attractive remuneration packages, and the most exemplary working environments in the region.

In Vietnam, the evaluation encompassed nearly 650 companies, and the survey involved nearly 50,000 employees, ranging from grassroots staff to senior personnel, including executives and human resources directors

In line with the theme "Honoring Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," HR Asia employed the Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM) to gauge the satisfaction level of Masan employees. The assessment was based on three fundamental factors: Core (strategy-structure), Self (individual), and Group (collective).

Masan has achieved remarkable success by winning the special award category "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," recognizing the company's commitment to fostering a diverse, equal, and inclusive working environment. This accolade marks a significant milestone in Masan's journey toward creating an exceptional workplace that embraces diversity and inclusivity.

More than 40,000 people share the same spirit: "Masan Way"

With more than 40,000 employees working at Masan, while the people come from various backgrounds and professional experiences, Masan has fostered a common and unique "Masan Way" culture to promote the following traits and attributes: No ego + consumer-centric; Leadership + Passion to be #1; Solution-oriented + problem solving; Accountability + results-driven; Integrity + transparency; and Mastery + never stop learning.

In this inclusive environment, everyone is provided with equal opportunities to pursue their aspirations without facing discrimination or bias. The company ensures fairness through consistent HR policies that apply to all employees, complemented by various programs aimed at fostering creativity and idea-sharing among staff. An array of activities is implemented to support employees in their growth and realization of potential, including the establishment of the Employee Training and Development Center - Growth Center, Mentorship programs, and internal training initiatives led by both company leaders and renowned external institutions.

Masan Group has assembled a team of skilled managers and international experts hailing from diverse business sectors, resulting in a rich pool of talent and a flexible talent attraction policy. With a shared vision aligned with the interests of consumers and the creation of value for the economy, environment, and society in Vietnam, Masan Group continues to thrive as a company that embraces diversity and contributes positively to the nation.

Mr. Michael Hung Nguyen, Deputy CEO of Masan Group, shared on the occasion of Masan being honored with the prestigious award for "Best Place to Work in Asia: "We are grateful for the support and encouragement that Masan has received from our colleagues, friends, and family in our efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. We recognize that there is still much work to be done to continue encouraging ourselves and societies about the importance of diversity and inclusion, and we must take concrete steps to create a more inclusive society."

