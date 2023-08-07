DualityBio Expands Global Strategic Partnership with BioNTech to Accelerate Development of a Third Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapeutics for Solid Tumors

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. ("DualityBio"), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of next generation antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC") therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the company has expanded its collaboration with BioNTech SE to develop, manufacture and commercialize a third ADC candidate DB-1305 globally, excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macau Special Administrative Region. DB-1305 is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT05438329) for solid tumors. The agreement further builds upon the strategic collaboration the companies announced in April 2023.

Under the terms of the agreements, DualityBio will receive upfront payments, additional development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and single-digit to low-double digit tiered royalties on net sales of DB-1305. BioNTech will hold commercial rights globally (excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macau Special Administrative Region), while DualityBio will retain commercial rights for Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macau Special Administrative Region.

About DB-1305

DB-1305, a third generation Trop2 ADC molecule built from DualityBio's proprietary Duality Immune Toxin Antibody Conjugates (DITAC) platform, exhibited potent antitumor activity in preclinical tumor models and robust clinical efficacy in NSCLC and other solid tumors.

About DualityBio

DualityBio is a clinical-stage company focusing on the discovery and development of the next generation ADC therapeutics for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. DualityBio has successfully established a number of next generation Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) technology platforms with global intellectual property rights. Building upon deep understanding of disease biology and translational capability, DualityBio has advanced 4 assets into global clinical studies, and developed more than 10 innovative product candidates which are currently in preclinical stage. Additionally, DualityBio is continuing evolving its novel protein engineering and ADC technology platforms for the next wave of "super ADC" molecules including diverse payload classes, bispecific ADCs and dual payload ADCs.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer.

