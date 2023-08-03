Teleperformance awarded best remote customer care agent program across Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions by the world's largest contact center association

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, today announced it was honored as the best remote agent customer care program in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and in Asia Pacific by ContactCenterWorld, the world's largest contact center association. The awards sweep across all regions makes the Company the global leader in remote agent customer care programs for the second consecutive year.

Teleperformance won the top honors across all regions for its unique Cloud Campus remote work program, which enables the company to provide flexible, agile and resilient smartshoring service options to customers including virtual, domestic, and international staffing to support a variety of client language support needs across the globe. All aspects of the company's smartshoring delivery model were crafted to optimize the remote working environment, from comprehensive security measures to virtual recruiting and automated processes – all connected by centralized Cloud Campus Hubs.

Approximately half of Teleperformance's 410,000 employees work remotely across the globe, providing services in more than 300 languages and dialects to customers in 170 countries on behalf of many of the world's most respected brands.

"We are pleased to once again be recognized for our unique Cloud Campus remote work model that helps organizations attract talent and provide agility, resilience and improved business performance," said Fabio Luis, Global Lead for Cloud Campus at Teleperformance. "With Cloud Campus, we've leveraged technology to digitalize and streamline many of the daily management practices and back-office tasks that are associated with customer care agent training and support. What's more, through this digitalization we're also setting the stage for our clients to integrate future emerging technologies more nimbly into their customer care models."

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

