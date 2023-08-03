Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Consolidated Results for Q1FY24

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA | BSE: 543635), today announced its consolidated results for the first quarter (Q1) ended 30th June 2023.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(In INR Crores)
Particulars
Q1
FY24
Q1
FY23
YoY Growth
Q4
FY23
QoQ Growth
Revenue from Operation
1,749
1,482
18 %
2,164
-19 %
CDMO
898
770
17 %
1,285
-30 %
Complex Hospital Generic (CHG)
617
508
22 %
702
-12 %
India Consumer Healthcare (ICH)
239
211
13 %
206
16 %
EBITDA
171
89#
92 %
376
-55 %
EBITDA Margin
10 %
6 %
17 %
PAT
-99
-109
NA
50
-297 %
PAT Margin
-6 %
-7 %
2 %
# Q1 FY23 EBITDA had one-time inventory margin impact of INR 68 Crore
Key Highlights for Q1FY24
- Revenue from Operation grew by 18% YoY in Q1FY24 driven by broad base performance across all three businesses – CDMO, CHG and ICH
- EBITDA margin in Q1FY24 was 10%, a YoY improvement compared to 6% in Q1FY23, driven by healthy revenue growth and cost optimization measures
- We maintain our quality track record of zero OAIs (Official Action Indicated) as we successfully closed the US FDA inspection at the Pithampur facility with zero observations
- We strengthened our Management Team by appointing Jeffrey Hampton as President & Chief Operating Officer for Piramal Critical Care (CHG business)
- We have shared the details of our Rights Issue - Rights Price of INR. 81, Record Date of August 2, 2023 and Entitlement Ratio of 5:46
Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited said, "We had a positive start to the new financial year with healthy revenue growth and improvement in our EBITDA margins. Our CDMO business is also witnessing continued order inflows, especially for our differentiated offerings and innovation related work. Our Inhalation Anesthesia portfolio is seeing a healthy demand and our India Consumer Healthcare business is delivering good growth driven by power brands. We continue to maintain our best-in-class quality track record and are also taking multiple initiatives in the area of ESG to grow our business responsibly.
Historically our H2 has been better than H1, both in terms of revenue and profitability. We are working to leverage our good start to the financial year and continuing this momentum to deliver a healthy YoY performance for the rest of the year. We believe in the growth potential of our business and are accordingly executing on our strategic priorities to create shareholder value. Our promoter and promoter group have agreed to subscribe to the extent of 100% of the equity shares offered in our Rights Issue, thereby reaffirming their confidence in the underlying strengths of our business."
Key Business Highlights for Q1FY24
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO):
Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):
India Consumer Healthcare (ICH):
Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement
(In INR Crores)
Reported Financials
Particulars
Q1FY24
Q1FY23
YoY Change
Q4FY22
QoQ Change
Revenue from Operations
1,749
1,482
18 %
2,164
-19 %
Other Income
38
72
-47 %
25
56 %
Total Income
1,787
1,554
15 %
2,188
-18 %
Material Cost
627
574
9 %
840
-25 %
Employee Expenses
496
461
8 %
474
5 %
Other Expenses
494
430
15 %
499
-1 %
EBITDA
171
89#
92 %
376
-55 %
Finance Cost
119
62
90 %
104
14 %
Depreciation
174
162
7 %
184
-6 %
Share of net profit of associates
14
20
-28 %
8
85 %
Profit Before Tax
-107
-115
-7 %
95
-213 %
Tax
-9
-6
NA
45
-119 %
Net Profit after Tax
-99
-109
NA
50
-297 %
Exceptional item
0
0
0
Net Profit after Tax after exceptional item
-99
-109
NA
50
-297 %
# Q1 FY23 EBITDA had one-time inventory margin impact of INR 68 Crore
Q1FY24 Earnings Conference Call
Piramal Pharma Limited will be hosting a conference call for investors / analysts on 4th August 2023 at 10:00 AM (IST) to discuss its Q1FY24 Results.
The dial-in details for the call are as under:
Event
Location & Time
Telephone Number
Conference call on
India – 10:00 AM IST
+91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (Primary Number)
1 800 120 1221 (Toll free number)
USA – 12:30 AM
(Eastern Time – New York)
Toll free number
18667462133
UK – 5:30 AM
(London Time)
Toll free number
08081011573
Singapore – 12:30 PM
(Singapore Time)
Toll free number
8001012045
Hong Kong – 12:30 PM
(Hong Kong Time)
Toll free number
800964448
Express Join with Diamond Pass™
Please use this link for prior registration to reduce wait time at the time of joining the call –https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=9503078&linkSecurityString=33aa158d84
About Piramal Pharma Ltd:
Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635) , offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Allergan India Private Limited is a JV with AbbVie Inc. and has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area. Further, PPL has a minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited. In October 2020, PPL received a 20% strategic growth investment from the Carlyle Group.
For more information visit: www.piramal.com/pharma
