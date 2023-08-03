JBW Group International Announces New Ownership

Brock Griffin now CEO and President of JBW Group International

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JBW Group International Inc. president and CEO, John B. Weaver, and Brock Griffin jointly announced that ownership of JBW Group International is transitioning to Griffin Family Companies, Inc., effective immediately.

Where technology meets family values. (PRNewswire)

Brock Griffin, owner of Griffin Family Companies, Inc., states, "As we transfer the ownership of JBW Group International, a company renowned for its stellar performance and reputation, our vision is centered on maintaining its operational excellence, while working diligently to position the company for both domestic and international growth. By leveraging the decades of distinguished business leadership at Griffin Family Companies, we are well-equipped to guide this esteemed organization towards further success, relentlessly committed to creating enhanced value for our clients, partners, and stakeholders across the globe."

"I am confident under Brock's leadership that our clients will continue to receive the same great level of information security guidance along with expanded opportunities for additional consulting services," says John B. Weaver. John will assist with a transition to the new leadership for a period of time.

About Griffin Family Companies, Inc.

Griffin Family Companies, Inc., stands as a holding firm encompassing subsidiaries such as Griffin Cybersecurity Group and JBW Group International. Owned by Brock Griffin and leveraging over 20 years of technical engineering and leadership expertise, Griffin Family Companies has forged a solid reputation in IT architecture and cybersecurity operations, catering to a diverse range of businesses from SMBs to large-scale enterprises. The organization excels in implementing globally acknowledged cybersecurity operational models and reporting frameworks like NIST, ISO, and PCI, making it a preferred choice for clients seeking robust, transformative cybersecurity solutions.

About JBW Group International Inc.

JBW Group International was founded in 2002 to provide Information Security solutions to businesses and institutions in financial, telecommunications, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, energy and government. The JBW Group methodology incorporates internationally recognized standards including ISO 27001, ISO 20000 and ISO 28000. This methodology is process-oriented, focuses on the strategic objectives of the client and incorporates the concepts of quality management and continuous improvement, all with the objective of protecting the confidentiality, integrity and availability of critical information assets. Please visit the company's website at www.jbwgroup.com for more information.

Contacts: John B. Weaver

612.719.2663

jbw@jbwgroup.com

Brock Griffin

612.808.8890

brock.griffin@jbwgroup.com

